AMETEK : MRO DRAKE AIR IMPLEMENTS HIGH TEMPERATURE ALLOY BRAZING OVEN

TULSA, OKAMETEK MRO Drake Air recently implemented a new Ipsen high temperature brazing oven, a state-of-the-art piece of equipment that will support new product development in high temperature alloy brazing for several new markets, including commercial, aerospace, military and non-aviation.

This expanded capability supports the full range of aerospace heat exchangers, precoolers as well as oil and fuel applications. Coupled with Drake Air's in-house manufacturing and machining capabilities, the high temperature brazing oven enables flexibility and speed to ultimately provide customers real-time solutions.

'We are excited to expand our brazing capabilities with our new Ipsen high temperature alloy brazing oven,' said Jeff Chalupa, Divisional Vice President and Business Manager of AMETEK MRO Midwest. 'This addition further distinguishes Drake Air as a true one-stop shop and industry leader. Our investment in new technology and our expertise in both engineering and manufacturing differentiates us from others in the market.'

About AMETEK MRO Drake Air

AMETEK MRO Drake Air is an AS9100/9110 certified MRO center of excellence with aluminum and high temperature alloy fabrication/manufacturing/repair capabilities. Drake Air specializes in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of heat transfer components such as heat exchangers, precoolers, oil coolers and fuel heaters for all types of commercial, regional, general aviation, military and rotor wing aircraft.

Drake Air is a unit of AMETEK Aerospace and Defense, a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.

For more information, contact AMETEK MRO Drake Air, 4085 Southwest Boulevard, Tulsa, OK 74107. Tel: +1-918-858-3331 or visit the website: www.drakeair.com.