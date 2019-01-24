Log in
News

AMETEK : PDS Names Rob Healey as New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

01/24/2019 | 03:49am EST

HARLEYSVILLE, PA- AMETEK PDS is pleased to appoint Robert Healey as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing,replacing Don Furmanski, who was promoted to Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager in November 2018.

In this new role, Mr. Healey will be responsible for leading global strategic OEM and Aftermarket Sales as well as developing new marketing growth strategies.

Mr. Healey was most recently the Director of Sales and Marketing with a leading aerospace electromechanical actuation component solutions business. He also has significant experience as a product line manager in the aerospace electronics field.

Mr. Healey holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Mechanical Engineering with a Communications Minor from Villanova University.

'Rob brings with him a wealth of aerospace industry experience across multiple products and platforms that will allow AMETEK PDS to present the best solutions to benefit our customers,' said Furmanski.

About AMETEK PDS

AMETEK PDS (formerly Power & Data Systems) is a leader in the design and manufacture of materials for an array of vehicles including business jets, regional transport, commercial transport, helicopters, military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. Their products include integrated power generation systems, solid-state power distribution systems, starter generators, DC motors, linear and rotary actuators, data concentration, fans/blowers and cockpit instruments for the aerospace industry.

PDS is a unit of AMETEK Aerospace & Defense, a division of AMETEK, Inc., which is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $4.8 billion. For more information, contact AMETEK PDS, 343 Godshall Drive, Harleysville, PA 19438. Phone: 316-522-0424. E-mail: ametek-pds-sales@ametek.com. Web: www.AmetekPDS.com.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 08:48:03 UTC
