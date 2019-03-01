Log in
AMETEK : PDS Wichita Service Center Expands Compressor Motor Overhaul Capabilities

03/01/2019 | 03:09am EST

WICHITA, KS - AMETEK PDS is expanding its overhaul capabilities for its MB76C-1 Compressor Drive Motor (part number 1250104) after recently obtaining DER approval on the item, which is used to power climate control systems in aircrafts. The company's Wichita Service Center is now accepting overhauls on this popular part number with an expected 15-day turnaround time. The company will release details on additional overhaul capabilities soon.

The AMETEK PDS Wichita Service Center's FAA certification number is 002R064L and its EASA certification number is 145.4019. The Service Center can be reached for a price quote at (316) 219-9149. For more information, visit www.AmetekPDS.com

About AMETEK PDS
AMETEK PDS (formerly Power & Data Systems) is a leader in the design and manufacture of materials for an array of vehicles including business jets, regional transport, commercial transport, helicopters, military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. Their products include integrated power generation systems, solid-state power distribution systems, starter generators, DC motors, linear and rotary actuators, data concentration, fans/blowers and cockpit instruments for the aerospace industry.

PDS is a unit of AMETEK Aerospace & Defense, a division of AMETEK, Inc., which is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $4.8 billion.

For more information contact:
AMETEK PDS
343 Godshall Drive, Harleysville, PA 19438
Phone: 316-522-0424
E-mail: ametek-pds-sales@ametek.com
Web: www.AmetekPDS.com

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:08:04 UTC
