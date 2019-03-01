AMETEK : PDS Wichita Service Center Expands Compressor Motor Overhaul Capabilities

WICHITA, KS - AMETEK PDS is expanding its overhaul capabilities for its MB76C-1 Compressor Drive Motor (part number 1250104) after recently obtaining DER approval on the item, which is used to power climate control systems in aircrafts. The company's Wichita Service Center is now accepting overhauls on this popular part number with an expected 15-day turnaround time. The company will release details on additional overhaul capabilities soon.

The AMETEK PDS Wichita Service Center's FAA certification number is 002R064L and its EASA certification number is 145.4019. The Service Center can be reached for a price quote at (316) 219-9149. For more information, visit www.AmetekPDS.com

