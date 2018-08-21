AMETEK : SCP Awarded Contract for Submarine Hull Penetrators

WESTERLY, RI, August 21, 2018 -- AMETEK SCP, a provider of highly reliable, harsh environment interconnect solutions, has been awarded a $3-million U.S. government contract to provide submarine hull penetrators. AMETEK SCP has provided submarine hull penetrators for decades.

This new contract will deliver hull penetrators that require complex polyethylene molding. Polyethylene has long been recognized as a preferred material for undersea cables and terminators due to its lower permeability to seawater. AMETEK SCP provides its customers with polyethylene molding solutions because of its long life and high reliability for full depth rated sea floor applications with embedded sensors and payloads.

AMETEK SCP has worked with customers to mold polyethylene cable splices, breakouts and connector terminations. These capabilities can be provided at the factory or in-the-field. Customers are advised to consult with AMETEK SCP to best utilize its expertise in the proper selection of application for polyethylene materials to assure minimal life-cycle costs.

'We are very pleased that the U.S. government continues to consider AMETEK SCP as a preferred supplier of submarine hull penetrators. Design and manufacture of submarine hull penetrators have been among SCP's core competencies for many years,' notes Liam Shanahan, Business Unit Vice President for AMETEK Engineered Interconnects and Packaging.

'We also are pleased to see continued benefits from our investment in expanded polyethylene molding infrastructure.'

About AMETEK SCP

AMETEK SCP is a unit of AMETEK Electronic Components and Packaging (ECP), a world leader in end-to-end electrical packaging and cable solutions for harsh environments, custom-engineered preforms and micro stampings. AMETEK ECP is a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

For additional information, contact AMETEK SCP, 52 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891, USA. Telephone: +1 401-596-6658. E-mail: in+1-626-443-6610. Web site: https://www.ametek-ecp.com/about-us/scp