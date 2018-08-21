Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AMETEK : SCP Awarded Contract for Submarine Hull Penetrators

08/21/2018 | 11:37am CEST

WESTERLY, RI, August 21, 2018 -- AMETEK SCP, a provider of highly reliable, harsh environment interconnect solutions, has been awarded a $3-million U.S. government contract to provide submarine hull penetrators. AMETEK SCP has provided submarine hull penetrators for decades.

This new contract will deliver hull penetrators that require complex polyethylene molding. Polyethylene has long been recognized as a preferred material for undersea cables and terminators due to its lower permeability to seawater. AMETEK SCP provides its customers with polyethylene molding solutions because of its long life and high reliability for full depth rated sea floor applications with embedded sensors and payloads.

AMETEK SCP has worked with customers to mold polyethylene cable splices, breakouts and connector terminations. These capabilities can be provided at the factory or in-the-field. Customers are advised to consult with AMETEK SCP to best utilize its expertise in the proper selection of application for polyethylene materials to assure minimal life-cycle costs.

'We are very pleased that the U.S. government continues to consider AMETEK SCP as a preferred supplier of submarine hull penetrators. Design and manufacture of submarine hull penetrators have been among SCP's core competencies for many years,' notes Liam Shanahan, Business Unit Vice President for AMETEK Engineered Interconnects and Packaging.

'We also are pleased to see continued benefits from our investment in expanded polyethylene molding infrastructure.'

About AMETEK SCP
AMETEK SCP is a unit of AMETEK Electronic Components and Packaging (ECP), a world leader in end-to-end electrical packaging and cable solutions for harsh environments, custom-engineered preforms and micro stampings. AMETEK ECP is a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

For additional information, contact AMETEK SCP, 52 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891, USA. Telephone: +1 401-596-6658. E-mail: in+1-626-443-6610. Web site: https://www.ametek-ecp.com/about-us/scp

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:36:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 786 M
EBIT 2018 1 059 M
Net income 2018 746 M
Debt 2018 1 118 M
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 23,88
P/E ratio 2019 21,85
EV / Sales 2018 3,93x
EV / Sales 2019 3,68x
Capitalization 17 696 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK5.30%17 696
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.52%66 180
EMERSON ELECTRIC7.42%47 047
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-3.22%45 308
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.98%40 611
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.25%35 614
