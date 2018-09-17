AMETEK SCP Receives ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

Contact: Charles Westerfield 321-266-6658, charles.westerfield@ametek.comWESTERLY, RI -- AMETEK SCP , a provider of highly reliable, harsh environment interconnect solutions, recently completed multiple audits in the process of updating its ISO certification to the ISO9001:2015 level.

'We are very pleased, and our customers should be as well, that the audits highlighted our team's commitment to delivering high-quality products as demonstrated by the strong positive feedback we received from our auditor,' comments Liam Shanahan, Engineered Interconnects and Packaging Business Unit Vice President.

The lead auditor was very impressed with the level of professionalism and commitment demonstrated by the entire AMETEK team. AMETEK's senior leadership team presented a long-term strategic plan and demonstrated the procedures it uses to collaborate and coordinate with other AMETEK sites on team efforts.

Preparation for the audits included many hours of review and revision of AMETEK SCP's Operating Procedures and Work Instructions to assure the auditor that those procedures and instructions align with AMETEK SCP's Quality Policies. Among the areas of excellence noted by the auditor were Leadership Commitment and Engineering.

About AMETEK SCP

AMETEK SCP is a unit of AMETEK Electronic Components and Packaging (ECP), a world leader in end-to-end electrical packaging and cable solutions for harsh environments, custom-engineered preforms and micro stampings. AMETEK ECP is a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

For additional information, contact AMETEK SCP, 52 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891, USA. Telephone: +1 401-596-6658. E-mail: in+1-626-443-6610. Web site: www.ametek-ecp.com