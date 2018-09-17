Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ametek    AME

AMETEK (AME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/17 08:19:48 pm
81.065 USD   +0.29%
07:58pAMETEK SCP RECE : 2015 Certification
PU
09:43aAMETEK : ORTEC® RELEASES DSPEC-50A and DSPEC-502A
PU
09/14AMETEK : Specialized Metal for Aerospace
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

AMETEK SCP Receives ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:58pm CEST
Contact: Charles Westerfield 321-266-6658, charles.westerfield@ametek.com
AMETEK SCP Receives ISO9001:2015 Certification
 WESTERLY, RI -- AMETEK SCP, a provider of highly reliable, harsh environment interconnect solutions, recently completed multiple audits in the process of updating its ISO certification to the ISO9001:2015 level.

'We are very pleased, and our customers should be as well, that the audits highlighted our team's commitment to delivering high-quality products as demonstrated by the strong positive feedback we received from our auditor,' comments Liam Shanahan, Engineered Interconnects and Packaging Business Unit Vice President.

The lead auditor was very impressed with the level of professionalism and commitment demonstrated by the entire AMETEK team. AMETEK's senior leadership team presented a long-term strategic plan and demonstrated the procedures it uses to collaborate and coordinate with other AMETEK sites on team efforts.

Preparation for the audits included many hours of review and revision of AMETEK SCP's Operating Procedures and Work Instructions to assure the auditor that those procedures and instructions align with AMETEK SCP's Quality Policies. Among the areas of excellence noted by the auditor were Leadership Commitment and Engineering.

About AMETEK SCP
AMETEK SCP is a unit of AMETEK Electronic Components and Packaging (ECP), a world leader in end-to-end electrical packaging and cable solutions for harsh environments, custom-engineered preforms and micro stampings. AMETEK ECP is a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

For additional information, contact AMETEK SCP, 52 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891, USA. Telephone: +1 401-596-6658. E-mail: in+1-626-443-6610. Web site: www.ametek-ecp.com

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK
07:58pAMETEK SCP RECEIVES ISO 9001 : 2015 Certification
PU
09:43aAMETEK : ORTEC® RELEASES DSPEC-50A and DSPEC-502A
PU
09/14AMETEK : Specialized Metal for Aerospace
PU
09/13AMETEK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/01ELECTRIC DC MOTOR MARKET 2018-2024 D : The report also deep dives into the sub-s..
AQ
09/01ELECTRIC AC MOTORS MARKET OUTLOOK 20 : Key Development Strategies : Size, Share ..
AQ
08/27AMETEK : Process instruments solves powder dryer end- point detection for aqueou..
AQ
08/25AMETEK : MILITARY $336,941 Federal Contract Awarded to AMETEK
AQ
08/24AMETEK : Process instruments solves powder dryer end- point detection for aqueou..
PU
08/24AMETEK : New White Paper Discusses High-Precision Elemental Analysis of Small Pa..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Ametek declares $0.14 dividend 
07/31AMETEK (AME) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31AMETEK completes Motec acquisition 
07/31Ametek beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 786 M
EBIT 2018 1 059 M
Net income 2018 746 M
Debt 2018 1 164 M
Yield 2018 0,69%
P/E ratio 2018 25,21
P/E ratio 2019 23,06
EV / Sales 2018 4,16x
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
Capitalization 18 744 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK11.54%18 744
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.31%67 255
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.26%48 731
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-3.25%46 142
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.47%42 679
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.10.59%39 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.