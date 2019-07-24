Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ametek    AME

AMETEK

(AME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ametek : Agnico Eagle Mines beats profit estimates on higher gold prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

(Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for a fourth straight quarter on Wednesday, largely due to higher realized gold prices.

Average realized gold prices rose to $1,318 per ounce from $1,293 a year earlier, the company said, while gold production improved 1.8% to 412,315 ounces.

Quebec's largest gold producer reported all-in sustaining costs per ounce of $953 in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $921 a year earlier.

Agnico Eagle's Meliadine mine in northern Canada - its largest gold deposit mine in terms of resources - started commercial production in May. The company operates eight mines in Canada, Finland and Mexico.

Net income rose to $27.8 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 10 cents per share, compared with estimate of 4 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Revenue fell about 5% to $526.6 million, but beat analysts' estimate of $505.21 million.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMETEK 0.20% 89.98 Delayed Quote.32.64%
GOLD 0.62% 1425.8 Delayed Quote.11.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK
05:52pAMETEK : Agnico Eagle Mines beats profit estimates on higher gold prices
RE
04:15aAMETEK : PDS Wichita Service Center Expands Compressor Motor Overhaul Capabiliti..
AQ
03:30aAMETEK : PDS Wichita Service Center Expands Compressor Motor Overhaul Capabiliti..
PU
07/12AMETEK : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conf..
PR
07/12AMETEK : VIS' New Intelligent Control Module Enhances Vehicular Functionality Th..
AQ
07/12AMETEK : VIS' New Intelligent Control Module Enhances Vehicular Functionality Th..
PU
07/10AMETEK : AMERON Receives FAA-PMA Approval for Control Knob
PU
07/02AMETEK : The New Phantom S640 Brings Up to 6Gpx/sec (75Gbps) for Machine Vision ..
PU
06/24AMETEK : Drexelbrook Offers New Point Level Measurement Probes with Full 3A Cert..
PU
06/22AMETEK : CFO Sells 16,322 Shares of Stock
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 248 M
EBIT 2019 1 166 M
Net income 2019 835 M
Debt 2019 1 607 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 24,7x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,20x
EV / Sales2020 3,90x
Capitalization 20 460 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 94,07  $
Last Close Price 89,98  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK32.64%20 460
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.13%74 456
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE30.44%47 495
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.46%41 087
NIDEC CORPORATION18.74%38 394
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.88%34 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group