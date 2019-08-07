Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ametek    AME

AMETEK

(AME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ametek : CAMECA LAUNCHES EIKOS-UV™, THE WORKHORSE ATOM PROBE MICROSCOPE FOR RESEARCH & INDUSTRY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:35am EDT

MADISON, WI, USA - AMETEK CAMECA, a world leader in scientific instrumentation and metrology solutions, is pleased to announce the release of EIKOS-UV, a new atom probe microscope. EIKOS-UV is a workhorse Atom Probe Microscope with increased ease of use and a low cost of ownership. Utilizing standard microscopy sample preparation methods, it delivers nanoscale structural information, enabling new a understanding of materials for research and faster development of products for industrial applications.

'CAMECA is very proud to introduce EIKOS-UV,' said Dr. Jesse Olson, CAMECA Business Unit Manager. 'We believe that with both the voltage pulsed mode and UV-laser pulsed mode, the EIKOS-UV will bring Atom Probe Tomography within the reach of many new microscopists, researchers and engineers, allowing them to image their materials at the atomic level.'

Olson continued, 'CAMECA builds on over 30 years of success in Atom Probe Tomography instrumentation and applications development to deliver the new EIKOS-UV platform, which we designed to maximize utility for the development of commercial alloys and essential research at the university level. The design, layout and footprint of the EIKOS-UV provide flexibility for site requirements, while high reliability and ease of use are made possible thanks to two major instrumental innovations: an integrated pre-aligned electrode that eliminates the need for in-situ alignment, and a new 355nm laser pulse system.'

EIKOS-UV addresses a wide variety of applications including metals, semiconductors, functional materials, minerals, nuclear structural materials, thin films and coatings. Its standard specimen preparation methods and mature data analysis routines make it a cost-effective workhorse instrument for nanoscale materials research and industrial materials development, and a valuable addition to CAMECA's Atom Probe Tomography product line.

EIKOS-UV is available in two configurations. The first is the base EIKOS system, which incorporates a reflectron spectrometer design to provide excellent mass resolving power and signal to noise with a voltage pulsing system to ensure very high data quality on a wide variety of metallurgical applications. The second is the fully configured EIKOS-UV system, which adds an integrated, automated laser pulsing module with computer controlled focused spot design to provide access to a larger application range and even higher signal to noise. The base EIKOS system is field upgradable to the EIKOS-UV.

Atom Probe Tomography (APT or 3D APT) is the only materials analysis technique offering extensive capability for both 3D spatial imaging and chemical composition measurements at the atomic scale. Since its development in the 1960s, the technique has contributed to major advances in materials science. Exclusively developed and manufactured by CAMECA, Atom Probe Microscopes are used by prestigious research and development laboratories around the world.

The CAMECA Atom Probe Tomography product line now comprises two families: the LEAP 5000 (Local Electrode Atom Probe), which provides the fastest, most sensitive 3D imaging and analysis with nanoscale resolution across the widest range of applications (metals, oxides, ceramics, advanced energy storage materials, semiconductors & electronics, biominerals and geochemistry); and the newly launched EIKOS-UV family, which offers accessibility to atom probe tomography with improved ease of use and a low cost of ownership for both academic and industrial applications.

About CAMECA

CAMECA® has more than 60 years of experience in the design, manufacture and servicing of scientific instruments for material micro- and nano-analysis. Since pioneering Electron Probe Microanalysis (EPMA) instrumentation in the 1950s and Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS) in the 1960s, CAMECA has remained the undisputed world leader, while achieving numerous breakthrough innovations in such complementary techniques as Low-energy Electron-induced X-ray Emission Spectrometry (LEXES) and Atom Probe Tomography (APT).

Headquartered near Paris, CAMECA also has a production facility in Madison WI, USA (where the LEAP 5000 and EIKOS-UV Atom Probes are designed and manufactured), and further locations in Brazil, China, England, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Russia and Taiwan. CAMECA is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK® Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical products with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 07:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK
03:35aAMETEK : CAMECA LAUNCHES EIKOS-UV™, THE WORKHORSE ATOM PROBE MICROSCOPE FO..
PU
08/02AMETEK IN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/02AMETEK : Mark Gordon Elected Vice President and General Manager, Thermal Managem..
PR
08/02AMETEK : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/01AMETEK : EDAX Launches New OIM Matrix Software Package for EBSD
PU
07/30AMETEK INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/30AMETEK : Announces Second Quarter Results and Raises 2019 Guidance
PR
07/24AMETEK : Agnico Eagle Mines beats profit estimates on higher gold prices
RE
07/24AMETEK : PDS Wichita Service Center Expands Compressor Motor Overhaul Capabiliti..
AQ
07/24AMETEK : PDS Wichita Service Center Expands Compressor Motor Overhaul Capabiliti..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 202 M
EBIT 2019 1 169 M
Net income 2019 842 M
Debt 2019 1 565 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,06x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
Capitalization 19 578 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 97,73  $
Last Close Price 85,74  $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK26.65%19 578
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.23%69 641
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.90%44 545
NIDEC CORPORATION15.58%37 984
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.50%37 381
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.90%33 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group