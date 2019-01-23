Log in
Ametek : CHANDLER ENGINEERING CELEBRATES 70 YEARS OF SERVICE TO THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

01/23/2019 | 03:19pm EST

Broken Arrow, OK- AMETEK Chandler Engineering is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year as a major innovator in the global oil and gas production industry. Founded in 1949 to initially provide refinery instruments like deadweight testers and gravitometers, Chandler Engineering is best known today as a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of gas and oilfield cement testing equipment.

Chandler Engineering is using its 70th anniversary year to build on its reputation for providing accurate and innovative high-pressure, high-temperature laboratory instruments and systems.
The company has introduced many new products over its history. In 2016, the company launched the Model 5400 Dynamic Scale Deposition Loop system,which measures and evaluates the performance of scale inhibitors under the high-pressure and high-temperature conditions found in oil production.

In 2017, the company created the Model 6500 Friction Flow Loop line before expanding it a year later with the 6500-M Mini-Loopsystem, which is designed to measure the friction pressure created by different slick water fracturing fluids.

Virtually every major oil and gas production and service company owns one or more of Chandler Engineering's products. These include a wide-range of oil well cement testers; viscometers for drilling and completion fluids; and natural gas pipeline products; instruments used to optimize oil and gas production. Check out www.chandlereng.com for a complete line of videos, photos and specification for all instrumentation.

About Chandler Engineering

Acquired in 2003 by AMETEK, Inc., Chandler Engineering is the headquarters for the Oil & Gas Business Unit of AMETEK's Process & Analytical Instruments Division, which has long provided the oil and gas industry with process analyzers, quality monitoring systems and turn-key analytical shelters. AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $4.8 billion.
More information is available at www.ametek.com.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 20:18:09 UTC
