Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ametek    AME

AMETEK

(AME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ametek : Drexelbrook Offers New Point Level Measurement Probes with Full 3A Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 05:35am EDT

HORSHAM, PA- AMETEK Drexelbrook, a world leader in level measurement technology, has expanded its point level measurement offering with the new 700-3201 series of fully 3A certified Capacitance/RF Admittance probes, specifically designed for mid-level to premium point level measurement products within sanitary applications that require 3A approval.

This 700-3201 series is optimized to meet the requirements of the food industry and in hygienic applications that require clean-in-place and steam-in-place services. Featuring FDA-certified materials and fittings, the new probes' gapless designs ensure safe, easy installs for long-term, trouble-free use. What's more, Drexelbrook's Cote Shield Technology eliminates the effect of product build up on the probes, further eliminating service disruptions. The new probes are designed for use with liquids, slurries and bulk solids such as grains and powders.

As part of Drexelbrook's Capacitive/RF Admittance 3 terminal probe sensors, the 700-3201 series includes broad system capabilities as they are compatible in most existing Point Level System product lines, including the Z-Tron IV, Point and IntelliPoint series. The 700-3201 series comes in standard 3A approved Tri-clamp fitting sizes, including 1-1/2', 2', 2-1/2', 3' and 4'.

About AMETEK Drexelbrook

AMETEK Drexelbrook is an acknowledged leader in level measurement with more than 50 years of industry experience. Its level measurement instruments are used in a wide range of industries, including petroleum, chemical, petrochemical, food/beverage, water/wastewater, power, pharmaceutical, pulp/paper, mining, aggregates, feed/grain among others.

AMETEK Drexelbrook is part of AMETEK STC, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, contact:

AMETEK Drexelbrook
205 Keith Valley Road, Horsham, PA 19044.
Telephone: 215-674-1234
Fax: 215-674-2731.
Website: www.drexelbrook.com

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 09:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK
05:35aAMETEK : Drexelbrook Offers New Point Level Measurement Probes with Full 3A Cert..
PU
06/22AMETEK : CFO Sells 16,322 Shares of Stock
AQ
06/20AMETEK : Sensors and Fluid Management Systems Selected to Supply Fuel Gauging Sy..
PU
06/18AMETEK : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
06/17AMETEK INC/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
06/13AMETEK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07AMETEK : PARKER Aerospace Selects AMETEK PDS for T-X Hydraulic Pump Motor
PU
06/07AMETEK : EDAX Adds a New Detector to the Elite T EDS Analysis System for TEM
PU
06/03AMETEK : MOCON Launches New AMECare® Performance Services Program for USA Permea..
PU
05/31AMETEK : Reading Alloys Appoints Michael Wilkes as New Product Manager, Powders
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 243 M
EBIT 2019 1 169 M
Net income 2019 842 M
Debt 2019 1 634 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 23,88
P/E ratio 2020 21,62
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
Capitalization 19 995 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 94,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK29.63%18 724
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.25%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE32.12%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.84%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION20.67%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.21%31 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About