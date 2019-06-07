Ametek : EDAX Adds a New Detector to the Elite T EDS Analysis System for TEM

MAHWAH, NJ, June 5, 2019 - AMETEK EDAX, Inc., a leader in X-ray microanalysis and electron diffraction instrumentation, has added a new 160 mm2 detector to its Elite T Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS) System for Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM).

The Elite T EDS System utilizes fast Silicon Drift Detectors, now with 70 mm2 and 160 mm2 options and state-of-the-art integrated electronics. The unique geometry and powerful quantification routines of the Elite T EDS System provide comprehensive analysis solutions for all TEM applications. The geometric design of the Elite T EDS System provides an optimized solid angle that increases the count rates for the best possible performance with optimal results.

The Elite T EDS System includes windowless detectors that are designed specifically not to require the typical protective window in front of the module. This design improves the light element sensitivity of the detector, enhancing the mapping speed and light element detection in low concentrations. It also allows flexibility for placement of the sensor to ensure the maximum exposure to the signal. The Elite T EDS System is equipped witha precision motorized slide and optional shutter.

'This option broadens the capabilities of the Elite T EDS System and the EDAX TEM portfolio,' says Sia Afshari, Global Marketing Manager at EDAX. 'The ability to place such a large area sensor in the smallest package possible provides the maximum solid angle for TEM analysis.'

For further information, please visit https://www.edax.com/products/eds/elite-t-eds-systemor email EDAX at info.edax@ametek.com.

About EDAX

EDAX is an acknowledged leader in Energy Dispersive Microanalysis, Electron Backscatter Diffraction and X-ray Fluorescence instrumentation. EDAX designs, manufactures, installs and services high-quality products and systems for leading companies in the semiconductor, metals, geological, pharmaceutical, biomaterials, and ceramics markets.

Since 1962, EDAX has used its knowledge and experience to develop ultra-sensitive silicon radiation sensors, digital electronics and specialized application software that facilitate solutions to research, development and industrial requirements.

EDAX is a unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK, Inc., which is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.

For further information about EDAX, please contact:

Sue Arnell

EDAX, Inc.

91 McKee Drive, Mahwah, NJ 07430

Tel: (201) 529-4880 Fax: (201) 529-3156

E-mail: sue.arnell@ametek.com, Website: www.edax.com