AMETEK

AMETEK

(AME)
My previous session
Ametek : Maximize Your Chemical Production with AMETEK U.S. Gauge Liquid Filled Pressure Gauges

0
03/21/2019
HORSHAM, USA - Within the chemical industry, maximum production can only be achieved by using high-quality, reliable equipment. Pressure gauges must be able to withstand harsh environmental conditions and process materials in order to maintain their accuracy and reliability. In addition, some gauges are mounted on high vibration or pulsating equipment, which, if not selected appropriately, can cause the internal parts to wear out and dramatically shorten the life of the gauge.

AMETEK STC has several solutions available for quick delivery in its U.S. Gauge models of liquid filled gauges. The liquid filling in a pressure gauge protects the internals from vibrations and pulsations encountered when the gauge is mounted on pumps, compressors, or machine tools. In addition to protecting against this movement, the liquid fill makes the gauge easier to read because it dampens the pointer action and provides lubrication, extending the life of the pressure gauges.

The wetted parts of the U.S. Gauge models 1550 and 1553 are 316 stainless steel, allowing them to be used with many harsh chemicals without the risk of damage to the gauge. The gauge case is made from 304 SST and features a crimped-on window as well as a liquid fill plug at the top of the gauge for easy filling. Standard accuracy is ± 3-2-3 % of Full Scale for the 2-1/2', and 4' gauges accuracy is ± 1% of full scale.

The liquid filled pressure gauge models 1550 and 1553 come in 2 ½' or 4' sizes. Their pressure ranges include vacuum-only gauges as well as compound gauges to 300 psi. Pressure ranges from 0 to 15,000 psi are available.

The liquid filled pressure gauge model 656 also features 316 stainless steel wetted parts and is available in low, center back, and low back mounting options. The two accuracy options are 1.6% of FS for 2-1/2' gauge and 1.0% of FS for 4' and 6' gauges. Pressure ranges are available from 30' Hg. through 23,000 psi, as well as vacuum and compound ranges.

For the most caustic applications within the chemical industry, U.S. Gauge also offers a full line of diaphragm seals.

All liquid filled gauges from U.S. Gauge are in stock and available for quick delivery on their webstore: webshop.ametekusg.com. The webstore includes easy-to-use part builders, tables, and comparison pages to help users make an informed decision in minutes. Having U.S. Gauge fill the gauges prior to shipping allows you to use the gauge right out of the box. A variety of full fluids are available, including glycerin, mineral oil, and silicon oil.

About U.S. Gauge
U.S. Gauge is one of the world's leading suppliers of high-quality, competitively-priced pressure gauges, diaphragm seals, temperature gauges, and thermowell fittings. Founded in 1904, U.S. Gauge's product line includes a wide-range of pressure gauges, from vacuum to 23,000 psi, in single or dual scale dials. Gauge sizes range from 1.5' to 6', with brass, 316 stainless steel, or Monel internals. For more information, visit www.ametekusg.com.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 22:54:09 UTC
