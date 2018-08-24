Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ametek    AME

AMETEK (AME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ametek : New White Paper Discusses High-Precision Elemental Analysis of Small Parts for Aerospace and Automotive Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:07am CEST

Kleve, Germany-SPECTRO Analytical Instruments, a leading manufacturer of advanced instruments for elemental analysis, has published a new white paper entitled 'High-Precision Analysis of Small Parts for Aerospace and Automotive Applications.'

Small parts present a challenge for quality control (QC) and production managers of metalworking manufacturers - particularly those in aerospace and automotive applications that demand tight QC at every step of the supply chain.

Notoriously hard-to-analyze parts include metal wires, rods and screws as well as other fasteners less than approximately 6 centimeters (2.3 inches) in their greatest dimension, along with thin metal plates and sheets. Many analyzers are not well suited to the task. This can lead to critical problems, including regulatory penalties, a reworking of parts, finished product recalls, or more catastrophic consequences.

'High-Precision Analysis of Small Parts for Aerospace and Automotive Applications' surveys the benefits and drawbacks of existing QC approaches and examines the advantages offered by new generations of analyzers. It is a guide for assisting managers in determining the best analytical solution for their small-parts testing requirements. Content topics include analytical challenges, conventional analysis methods, sample positioning, calibration and standards, and selecting a small-parts metal analyzer.

The paper is immediately available for download at http://bit.ly/2BerPAF.

About SPECTRO:
SPECTRO, a unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK, Inc., manufactures advanced instruments, develops the best solutions for elemental analysis in a broad range of applications, and provides exemplary customer service. SPECTRO's products are known for their superior technical capabilities that deliver measurable benefits to the customer. From its foundation in 1979 until today, more than 40,000 analytical instruments have been delivered to customers around the world.

AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical products, with 17,000 colleagues at 150 manufacturing and sales and service operations in 30 countries around the world. For more information, visit http://www.spectro.comor email spectro.info@ametek.com.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK
08:32aAMETEK : Process instruments solves powder dryer end- point detection for aqueou..
PU
08:07aAMETEK : New White Paper Discusses High-Precision Elemental Analysis of Small Pa..
PU
08/23AMETEK : Stainless Steel Powder Experts to Showcase Specialty Alloys at World Co..
PU
08/21AMETEK : SCP Awarded Contract for Submarine Hull Penetrators
PU
08/16AMETEK : Taylor Hobson Launches Form Talysurf® PGI NOVUS With Metrology 4.0 Soft..
PU
08/16AMETEK : Brookfield Names Hitesh Shah as Global Vice President Sales
PU
08/11AMETEK : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/11AMETEK : Mockler Elected Vice President, International Human Resources
AQ
08/07AMETEK : Report
CO
08/06AMETEK : PDS Releases New AC Secondary Power Distribution Units
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Ametek declares $0.14 dividend 
07/31AMETEK (AME) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31AMETEK completes Motec acquisition 
07/31Ametek beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 786 M
EBIT 2018 1 059 M
Net income 2018 746 M
Debt 2018 1 118 M
Yield 2018 0,74%
P/E ratio 2018 23,65
P/E ratio 2019 21,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,91x
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
Capitalization 17 585 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,6 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK4.64%17 585
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.04%65 867
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.44%48 140
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.23%45 695
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.43%40 769
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.03%35 748
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.