Ametek : PARKER Aerospace Selects AMETEK PDS for T-X Hydraulic Pump Motor

WICHITA, KS- AMETEK PDS has been selected by Parker Aerospace Hydraulic Systems Division Europe (HSDE) to provide the Hydraulic Pump Motor for the new U.S. Airforce next generation T-X jet trainer aircraft, which will be jointly produced by the Boeing and Saab companies.

Parker is a leading provider of fully integrated hydraulic systems, advanced hydromechanical and electromechanical subsystems and components. The company has a broad experience in value-added systems design, integration and support. Parker's hydraulics have long played a role in advanced military aircraft, supplying the power and control needed for helicopters, fighters, transports, UAVs and missiles, including the Joint Strike Fighter Program and now the T-X trainer.

The next generation T-X trainer, offered by Boeing and Swedish partner Saab, was selected in September 2018 to replace the long-trusted Northrop Grumman T-38 Talon for U.S. Airforce pilot training. The new T-X is a single-engine advanced jet trainer with a twin tail for enhanced stability and control, tandem seating and retractable landing gear. The trainer is powered by a General Electric F404 afterburning turbofan engine with in-flight refueling capability. First deliveries to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas are expected in 2023 and with a minimum of 351 aircraft, and the potential of up to 475 aircraft to be supplied across program duration.

The AMETEK PDS Motors product line offers a wide range of custom engineered brushed DC electric motors with voltage ratings between 18 - 32 VDC, power outputs ranging from 1/10 to 12 HP and speeds up to 30,000 RPM. The DC Motor developed for the T-X Hydraulic Pump is a highly reliable, rugged and proven 28 VDC brush-type, sealed bearing motor (based on part # MP68B-1). It is specially customized to meet the T-X stringent requirements.

About AMETEK PDS

AMETEK PDS (formerly Power & Data Systems) is a leader in the design and manufacture of materials for an array of vehicles including business jets, regional transport, commercial transport, helicopters, military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. Their products include integrated power generation systems, solid-state power distribution systems, starter generators, DC motors, linear and rotary actuators, data concentration, fans/blowers and cockpit instruments for the aerospace industry.

PDS is a unit of AMETEK Aerospace & Defense, a division of AMETEK, Inc., which is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $4.8 billion.

About Parker Aerospace

Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture, and service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, and engine systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. Its product lines include primary and secondary flight control actuation; power generation and control components; thrust-reverser actuation systems; electrohydraulic servovalves, electric motor-driven hydraulic pumps, fuel pumps and valves; refueling, defueling, and aerial refueling equipment; fuel tank inerting systems, tank pressure and vent controls; level and flow control equipment; motor-operated valves and fuel equipment; lubrication oil reservoirs, lubrication and scavenge pumps; fuel measurement and management systems; thermal management products, cockpit instrumentation, lightning-safe products, pneumatic subsystems and components; water subsystems and components; fluid metering delivery and atomization devices; wheels, brakes, and fluid conveyance products such as hoses, tubes, disconnects and fittings.

It is an operating segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation.