Ametek : Proxy Statement

03/13/2019 | 07:44am EDT

Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Thursday, May 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

JW Marriott Essex House 160 Central Park South New York, NY 10019

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of AMETEK, Inc. At the meeting, you will be asked to:

  • 1. Elect three Directors for a term of three years;

  • 2. Approve an amendment to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to affirm a majority voting standard for uncontested elections of Directors;

  • 3. Cast an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers;

  • 4. Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019; and

  • 5. Transact any other business properly brought before the meeting.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Your vote is important. You can vote in one of four ways: (1) via the Internet, (2) by telephone using a toll-free number, (3) by marking, signing and dating your proxy card, and returning it promptly in the enclosed envelope, or (4) by casting your vote in person at the meeting. Please refer to your proxy card for specific proxy voting instructions.

We have enclosed and posted on our website with this proxy statement our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

We hope that you take advantage of the convenience and cost savings of voting by computer or by telephone. A sizable electronic response would significantly reduce return-postage fees.

Whether you expect to attend the meeting or not, we urge you to vote your shares via the Internet, by telephone or by mailing your proxy as soon as possible. Submitting your proxy now will not prevent you from voting your stock at the meeting if you want to, as your proxy is revocable at your option. We appreciate your interest in AMETEK.

Sincerely,

David A. Zapico

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Berwyn, Pennsylvania

Dated: March 13, 2019

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 9, 2019

Our Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement are available at:http://www.ametek.com/2019proxy

Principal executive offices

1100 Cassatt Road

Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312-1177

PROXY STATEMENT

We are mailing this proxy statement and proxy card to our stockholders of record as of March 11, 2019 on or about March 13, 2019. The Board of Directors is soliciting proxies in connection with the election of Directors and other actions to be taken at the meeting and at any adjournment or postponement of the meeting. The Board of Directors encourages you to read this proxy statement and to vote on the matters to be considered at the meeting.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Proxy Summary ..................................................................................................................................

1

Voting Procedures ...............................................................................................................................

3

Corporate Governance ........................................................................................................................

4

Stockholder Proposals and Director Nominations for the 2020 Annual Meeting ...............................

12

Report of the Audit Committee ...........................................................................................................

13

Election of Directors (Proposal 1 on Proxy Card) ..............................................................................

14

Approve an Amendment to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (Proposal 2

on Proxy Card) ....................................................................................................................................

14

Advisory Approval of the Company's Executive Compensation (Proposal 3 on Proxy Card) ...........

15

Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (Proposal 4 on

Proxy Card) .....................................................................................................................................

16

The Board of Directors .......................................................................................................................

18

Executive Officers ...............................................................................................................................

21

Executive Compensation:

Compensation Discussion and Analysis .....................................................................................

22

Report of the Compensation Committee .....................................................................................

31

Compensation Tables ..................................................................................................................

32

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control .....................................................

41

Stock Ownership of Executive Officers and Directors .......................................................................

45

Beneficial Ownership of Principal Stockholders ................................................................................

46

Compliance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ............................................

46

Other Business ....................................................................................................................................

47

Multiple Stockholders Sharing the Same Address ..............................................................................

47

Electronic Distribution of Proxy Statements and Annual Reports ......................................................

47

Appendix A: Proposed Amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation ............................................

A-1

PROXY SUMMARY

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement before voting.

VOTING MATTERS

Proposals for Voting

Board Vote Recommendation

Vote Required

Page Reference

Elect three Directors

FOReach nominee

Majority of votes cast

14

Amend our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation

FOR

80% of all outstanding shares of our stock

14

Advisory vote on executive compensation

FOR

Majority of votes cast

15

Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm

FOR

Majority of votes cast

16

BOARD NOMINEES

The following table provides summary information about each director nominee. The nominees receiving a majority of the votes cast at the meeting will be elected as Directors, in accordance with our Corporate Governance Guidelines described on page 5.

During 2018, each nominee attended at least 75% of the meetings of the Board and Committees on which the nominee served.

Name

Age

Director Since

Independent

Committee Membership

Ruby R. Chandy

57

2013

Yes

Compensation

Steven W. Kohlhagen

71

2006

Yes

Audit, Corporate Governance/Nominating

David A. Zapico

54

2016

No

None

AMEND OUR AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

We are asking stockholders to adopt an amendment to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (our "Certificate of Incorporation") to affirm a majority voting standard for uncontested elections of Directors. While our Corporate Governance Guidelines already provide for majority voting in uncontested Director elections, our Certificate of Incorporation provides that Directors be elected by a plurality vote standard. As part of its ongoing review of our corporate governance practices and to ensure that we continue to observe a majority vote standard and eliminate the possibility of a conflict between the Certificate of Incorporation and our Corporate Governance Guidelines, our Board has unanimously adopted resolutions approving, and recommending that stockholders approve at the meeting, an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation to replace the plurality vote standard with a majority vote standard for uncontested elections of Directors.

AMETEK, INC. 2019 Proxy Statement 1

ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

We are asking stockholders to approve a non-binding advisory resolution relating to our named executive officers' compensation for fiscal 2018, commonly referred to as "say-on-pay." Last year, of the total votes cast, not including abstentions and broker non-votes, 95% were in favor of approving our named executive officers' compensation. The design of our 2018 executive compensation program continued to emphasize total return to our stockholders. We enhanced the long-term incentive portion of our executive compensation program in 2018 by introducing performance-based stock awards.

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We are asking stockholders to approve the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019. Last year, of the total votes cast, not including abstentions, 96% were in favor of approving Ernst & Young as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2018.

2 AMETEK, INC. 2019 Proxy Statement

