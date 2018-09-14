Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ametek    AME

AMETEK (AME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/14 09:41:56 pm
80.885 USD   +0.24%
09:13pAMETEK : Specialized Metal for Aerospace
PU
09/13AMETEK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/01ELECTRIC DC MOT : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments o..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ametek : Specialized Metal for Aerospace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 09:13pm CEST
Video Interview: A Future of Opportunities for Specialised Metals in the Aerospace Industry

Brian Mercer, Global Director, Tube Products for AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (SMP), explains why the future for specialised metals in the aerospace industry is set to be an opportunity rather than a challenge.

The drive for lighter, more-efficient engines is leading to higher temperatures and a growing demand for specialised, heat-resistant metals - particularly nickel alloys. Due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, titanium will continue to be the material of choice for high-pressure, hydraulic systems on airframes.

AMETEK SMP is focussed on developing innovative aerospace alloys that are lighter and stronger to satisfy these industry trends.

Brian Mercer explains, 'Typically, we're looking at current generation alloys and try to work out how to make them thinner and stronger. We ask ourselves how do we actually evolve the alloy, so we have a new alloy in itself which can provide more weight savings combined with mechanical strength'.

The interview concludes with a discussion of the ongoing development of additive manufacturing technologies at SMP where the outlook for atomised metal powders is equally bright.

View the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YoqhrRF9CM&t=4s

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 19:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK
09:13pAMETEK : Specialized Metal for Aerospace
PU
09/13AMETEK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/01ELECTRIC DC MOTOR MARKET 2018-2024 D : The report also deep dives into the sub-s..
AQ
09/01ELECTRIC AC MOTORS MARKET OUTLOOK 20 : Key Development Strategies : Size, Share ..
AQ
08/27AMETEK : Process instruments solves powder dryer end- point detection for aqueou..
AQ
08/25AMETEK : MILITARY $336,941 Federal Contract Awarded to AMETEK
AQ
08/24AMETEK : Process instruments solves powder dryer end- point detection for aqueou..
PU
08/24AMETEK : New White Paper Discusses High-Precision Elemental Analysis of Small Pa..
PU
08/23AMETEK : Stainless Steel Powder Experts to Showcase Specialty Alloys at World Co..
PU
08/21AMETEK : SCP Awarded Contract for Submarine Hull Penetrators
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Ametek declares $0.14 dividend 
07/31AMETEK (AME) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31AMETEK completes Motec acquisition 
07/31Ametek beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 786 M
EBIT 2018 1 059 M
Net income 2018 746 M
Debt 2018 1 164 M
Yield 2018 0,69%
P/E ratio 2018 25,17
P/E ratio 2019 23,02
EV / Sales 2018 4,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
Capitalization 18 712 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK11.34%18 712
KEYENCE CORPORATION-8.98%64 112
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.57%48 863
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-4.46%45 833
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.97%41 269
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.52%38 529
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.