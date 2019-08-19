Log in
Ametek : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/19/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

VARET ELIZEBETH R

AMETEK INC/[ AME ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

08/15/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

P.O. BOX 287440

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

NEW YORK

NY

10128-7440

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

08/15/2019

D

5,000

D

$84.467(1)

118,445

I

By

Trust(2)

Common Stock

08/16/2019

D

2,000

D

$84.84

116,445

I

By

Trust(2)

Common Stock

99,670

D

By

Common Stock

200

I

Adult

Child(3)

Common Stock

67,500

I

By

Trust(4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $84.45 to $84.51. Upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer, or any security holder of the issuer, the reporting person will provide information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
  2. Held by trust of which the reporting person is a co-trustee.
  3. The reporting person is a managing member of the limited liability company which holds the securities for the benefit of the reporting person's adult child. The reporting person disclaims any beneficial ownership of these securities.
  4. These shares are held in a trust for the benefit of the reporting person's spouse. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities.

/s/ Lynn Carino, attorney-in-

08/19/2019

fact for Elizabeth R. Varet

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
