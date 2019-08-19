Ametek : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Explanation of Responses:

The shares were sold at prices ranging from $84.45 to $84.51. Upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer, or any security holder of the issuer, the reporting person will provide information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.

Held by trust of which the reporting person is a co-trustee.

The reporting person is a managing member of the limited liability company which holds the securities for the benefit of the reporting person's adult child. The reporting person disclaims any beneficial ownership of these securities.