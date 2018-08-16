Ametek : Taylor Hobson Launches Form Talysurf® PGI NOVUS With Metrology 4.0 Software

LEICESTER, UK - Taylor Hobson has launched its new Form Talysurf® PGI NOVUS, powered by Metrology 4.0 software. It is the most-advanced system available for surface, contour, 3D and diameter measurement.

The design behind the PGI NOVUS system - Combining excellence with innovation

Innovative technology is at the core of the new PGI NOVUS system. It has a brand new dual bias gauge, providing the system with the capability to measure diameter and angle and analyze surface finish in a normal and inverted direction with the same speed for optimal performance. PGI NOVUS is the most-accurate, stable and repeatable high-precision measurement system on the market.

Metrology 4.0 - Modern software to support manufacturing

Metrology 4.0 software is a new software package that offers an intuitive interface with a virtual display and real-time control. It provides at-a-glance monitoring of the measurement process. Real-time simulation and true part coordinates enable monitoring and control to a level previously unprecedented in the industry.

'The new Form Talysurf PGI NOVUS brings significant improvement in the ability to measure diameters and contours, especially with a newly designed gauge that allows form and surface measurement in upper and lower directions,' notes Greg Roper, Surface Product Manager for Taylor Hobson. 'The PGI NOVUS gauge is designed to provide the user with greater measurement flexibility. Small, medium and large complex parts can be measured on a single system.'

'The new software's functionality ensures that real-time measurement can be tracked through an on-screen profile. A range of different modes is available offering basic elements such as recordable part programming, along with an advanced toolbox of programmable features including variables. That function allows one program to be created for a set of parts of differing sizes, minimizing the level of effort and training required for operators, while maintaining the highest measurement precision,' Greg explains.

In addition, Taylor Hobson offers unique options to support high-accuracy measurements in all environments from the laboratory to the shop floor. There are three instrument options plus add-ons to meet all application requirements.

Key applications:

Ball screw axial measurement - both sides for pitch circle diameters (PCD).

Bearings - spherical, roller and four-point contact.

Fuel injectors - straightness and seat angle.

Multipart measurement - using a single program.

Taylor Hobson is a leader in ultraprecision measurement instruments for a wide range of markets, including optics, semiconductors, manufacturing and nanotechnology. It is a unit of AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies, a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $4.3 billion.

For more information on Taylor Hobson's full line of ultraprecision measurement instruments, contact Taylor Hobson at 2 New Star Road, Leicester, LE4 9JQ, UK. Tel: +44 (0) 116 276 3771. Fax: +44 (0) 116 246 0579. E-mail: taylor-hobsom.sales@ametek.com. Web site: www.taylor-hobson.com.