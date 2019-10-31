Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMETEK, Inc.    AME

AMETEK, INC.

(AME)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/30 04:02:00 pm
91.31 USD   -0.35%
07:15aAMETEK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aAMETEK : Announces Record Third Quarter Financial Results and Raises 2019 Guidance
PR
10/21AMETEK : VIS Launches New C-COM 7GX-100 Display
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMETEK : Announces Record Third Quarter Financial Results and Raises 2019 Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:56am EDT

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

AMETEK's third quarter 2019 sales were $1.28 billion, up 7% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Operating income increased 13% to a record $301.1 million and operating margins were 23.6% in the quarter, an increase of 140 basis points over the prior year.   

On a GAAP basis, third quarter earnings were $0.96 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings, which adds back non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization, were $1.06 per diluted share, a 16% increase over the prior-year's comparable quarter. A reconciliation of reported GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings is included in the financial tables accompanying this release and on the AMETEK website.

"AMETEK generated excellent results in the third quarter," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered a 16% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings on solid organic sales growth, contributions from recent acquisitions and exceptional operating performance."  

"Cash flow was again excellent, with record operating cash flow of $330 million in the quarter, a 33% increase over the same period last year. We continue to utilize our cash flow to support our strategic acquisition strategy, with nearly $1.1 billion deployed thus far in 2019 on the acquisitions of Gatan and Pacific Design Technologies."

Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)
Sales for EIG in the third quarter were $815.6 million, up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2018. EIG operating income for the quarter increased 15% over the prior-year period to a record $219.5 million. Operating income margins were 26.9%, up 130 basis points over the prior year. 

"EIG delivered strong results in the third quarter with impressive sales growth and outstanding operating performance," noted Mr. Zapico. "Sales grew 10% on solid organic sales growth and contributions from the recent acquisitions of Forza, Telular and Spectro Scientific. EIG also continues to deliver impressive operating margin expansion through its Operational Excellence initiatives."

Electromechanical Group (EMG)
EMG sales in the third quarter were $461.1 million, up 2% over the same quarter in 2018. Operating income increased 12% to $103.5 million, and operating income margins were 22.4%, up 180 basis points over the prior third quarter.

"EMG's operating performance was also outstanding in the third quarter," commented Mr. Zapico. "EMG delivered exceptional operating margin expansion on solid organic sales growth, contributions from the acquisition of Pacific Design Technologies and continued efficiency improvements."

2019 Outlook
"Our businesses continue to perform exceedingly well by executing the AMETEK Growth Model. We remain focused on investing in our organic growth initiatives, driving continued cost and asset management improvements, and deploying our capital on strategic acquisitions to create long-term, sustainable value," noted Mr. Zapico. "AMETEK's results in the third quarter and through the first nine months of the year exemplify these efforts. Given these results, we have again raised our full-year earnings guidance."

"For all of 2019, we expect overall sales to be up mid to high single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2018, with strong contributions from recent acquisitions and organic sales growth of approximately 3%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are now expected to be in the range of $4.12 to $4.14, an increase of 13% over the prior year. This is an increase from our previous adjusted guidance range of $4.04 to $4.10 per diluted share," he added.

"Fourth quarter 2019 sales are expected to be up mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to the same quarter in 2018. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $1.01 to $1.03, up 5% to 7% compared to last year's fourth quarter," concluded Mr. Zapico.

Conference Call
AMETEK will webcast its third quarter 2019 investor conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the Investors section of www.ametek.com.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Forward-looking Information
Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks associated with international sales and operations; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact
AMETEK, Inc.
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations
1100 Cassatt Road
Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247


 

AMETEK, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



 Three Months Ended


 Nine Months Ended


 September 30,


 September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Net sales

$1,276,633


$1,192,962


$3,853,736


$3,574,544









Cost of sales

823,262


782,994


2,512,722


2,351,042

Selling, general and administrative

152,315


144,702


461,289


429,982

     Total operating expenses

975,577


927,696


2,974,011


2,781,024









Operating income

301,056


265,266


879,725


793,520









Interest expense

(21,308)


(19,391)


(65,436)


(61,861)

Other expense, net

(5,517)


(945)


(12,521)


(2,684)









Income before income taxes

274,231


244,930


801,768


728,975









Provision for income taxes

53,482


53,717


161,248


162,562









Net income

$   220,749


$   191,213


$   640,520


$   566,413









Diluted earnings per share

$        0.96


$        0.82


$        2.79


$        2.43

Basic earnings per share

$        0.97


$        0.83


$        2.82


$        2.45









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








     Diluted shares

229,560


233,250


229,191


233,171

     Basic shares

228,041


231,502


227,493


231,227









Dividends per share

$        0.14


$        0.14


$        0.42


$        0.42

 

 


AMETEK, Inc.

Information by Business Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



 Three Months Ended


 Nine Months Ended


 September 30,


 September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Net sales:








     Electronic Instruments

$   815,552


$   742,041


$2,442,710


$2,202,925

     Electromechanical

461,081


450,921


1,411,026


1,371,619

          Consolidated net sales

$1,276,633


$1,192,962


$3,853,736


$3,574,544









Operating income:








Segment operating income:








     Electronic Instruments

$   219,451


$   190,313


$   635,448


$   567,503

     Electromechanical

103,451


92,667


303,329


277,919

          Total segment operating income

322,902


282,980


938,777


845,422

     Corporate administrative expenses

(21,846)


(17,714)


(59,052)


(51,902)

          Consolidated operating income

$   301,056


$   265,266


$   879,725


$   793,520

 

 

AMETEK, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands)



 September 30,


 December 31,


2019


2018


 (Unaudited)



ASSETS




Current assets:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$     735,376


$     353,975

     Receivables, net

761,961


732,839

     Inventories, net

623,675


624,744

     Other current assets

151,172


124,586

          Total current assets

2,272,184


1,836,144





Property, plant and equipment, net

537,157


554,130

Right of use asset, net

174,438


-

Goodwill

3,668,445


3,612,033

Other intangibles, investments and other assets

2,567,485


2,659,981

          Total assets

$  9,219,709


$  8,662,288





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




     Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt, net

$     199,533


$     358,876

     Accounts payable and accruals

910,986


899,828

          Total current liabilities

1,110,519


1,258,704





Long-term debt, net

2,229,252


2,273,837

Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities

1,013,973


887,825

Stockholders' equity

4,865,965


4,241,922

          Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  9,219,709


$  8,662,288

 

 

AMETEK, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)























Diluted Earnings
Per Share


 Forecasted Diluted Earnings
Per Share



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended



September 30,


December 31,


December 31,







Low


High


Low


High



2019


2018


2019


2019


2019


2019














Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)


$    0.96


$    0.82


$    0.89


$    0.91


$    3.68


$    3.70














Pretax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


0.13


0.12


0.16


0.16


0.58


0.58














Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


(0.03)


(0.03)


(0.04)


(0.04)


(0.14)


(0.14)














Adjusted Diluted earnings per share

(Non-GAAP)


$    1.06


$    0.91


$    1.01


$    1.03


$    4.12


$    4.14



























Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis with certain non‑GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increased transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.  Reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial tables. These non‑GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by reflecting additional ways of viewing AMETEK's operations that, when reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure, helps our investors to better understand the long-term profitability trends of our business, and facilitates easier comparisons of our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-announces-record-third-quarter-financial-results-and-raises-2019-guidance-300948614.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK, INC.
07:15aAMETEK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aAMETEK : Announces Record Third Quarter Financial Results and Raises 2019 Guidan..
PR
10/21AMETEK : VIS Launches New C-COM 7GX-100 Display
PU
10/10AMETEK : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Confe..
PR
10/07AMETEK : Programmable Power Adds 18kVA Unit to Asterion Line of AC Power Sources
PU
09/30AMETEK : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
09/30AMETEK INC/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27AMETEK, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/25AMETEK, INC. : Report
CO
09/16AMETEK, INC. : Report
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group