AMETEK : Statement on the COVID-19 Outbreak

Everyone around the world is feeling the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We at AMETEK understand how this unprecedented event is impacting daily life, so we wanted to provide an update on how we are approaching the situation.

First and foremost, we are closely monitoring developments and taking the proper precautionary steps to ensure the safety of our employees. The well-being of our AMETEK colleagues is imperative to us. This is true for our local communities and charities as well, who we will continue to assist through the AMETEK Foundation and our business' initiatives.

For our customers, we will provide continual support through these challenging times while adhering to safety guidelines put forth by local governments and health organizations. We will stay vigilant and work together to overcome this challenge.

To those directly affected, you remain in our thoughts and inspire the solutions we create to combat this virus. AMETEK is supporting our customers' efforts to test for, and prevent the spread of, the coronavirus through differentiated technology solutions delivered by our businesses. Learn more about some of these solutions below:



This year marks AMETEK's 90th anniversary. In that time, we have faced numerous global economic uncertainties. And for nearly a century, we have persisted, providing continued support and working diligently to meet our customers' needs.

To our employees, we thank you for your perseverance and commitment to the company.

To our local communities and charities, we remain committed to supporting you during these challenging times.

To our customers, we thank you for your patience, your business, and your trust. Please reach out to your AMETEK business contacts directly with any questions or concerns.

