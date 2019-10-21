AMETEK : VIS Launches New C-COM 7GX-100 Display

- AMETEK Vehicular Instrumentation Systems (VIS), the industry leader in collaborating with our customers in the design and manufacture of advanced vehicular electronic solutions, is launching the new C-COM 7GX-100 display as part of its overall graphics display products.

More than just a camera display, the C-COM 7GX is designed to display multiple camera views from analog or ethernet inputs and provide HMI to monitor and control multiple aspects of any machine. The compact, rugged design is built for heavy duty applications with a touchscreen capable for use with gloves and in high moisture environments. Events can be recorded from a camera stream with a real time clock and stored on an easily accessible MicroSD card.

The optically bonded, high resolution touchscreen display enhances readability and the anti-glare surface reduces sunlight reflection for an easy-to-read interface. It can also quickly switch between portrait and landscape views as well as automatically brighten or darken backlight intensity depending on weather conditions/time of day.

Software development is supported either through the VIS Linux-based board support package (with VAPS XT as the recommended tool) or as a collaborative effort with the company's engineering team.

The C-COM 7GX is sealed to IP6K5 specifications for both front and rear. Designed to withstand harsh conditions typical of off-road environments, the display meets the SAE and ISO requirements for vehicular instrumentation.

Click here for a high-res image of the C-COM 7GX.

About Vehicular Instrumentation Systems

Headquartered in Grand Junction, CO, VIS is a unit of AMETEK Instrumentation and Specialty Controls, a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion. More information is available at www.ametekvis.com.

