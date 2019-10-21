Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMETEK, Inc.    AME

AMETEK, INC.

(AME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMETEK : VIS Launches New C-COM 7GX-100 Display

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 01:21pm EDT
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
- AMETEK Vehicular Instrumentation Systems (VIS), the industry leader in collaborating with our customers in the design and manufacture of advanced vehicular electronic solutions, is launching the new C-COM 7GX-100 display as part of its overall graphics display products.

More than just a camera display, the C-COM 7GX is designed to display multiple camera views from analog or ethernet inputs and provide HMI to monitor and control multiple aspects of any machine. The compact, rugged design is built for heavy duty applications with a touchscreen capable for use with gloves and in high moisture environments. Events can be recorded from a camera stream with a real time clock and stored on an easily accessible MicroSD card.

The optically bonded, high resolution touchscreen display enhances readability and the anti-glare surface reduces sunlight reflection for an easy-to-read interface. It can also quickly switch between portrait and landscape views as well as automatically brighten or darken backlight intensity depending on weather conditions/time of day.

Software development is supported either through the VIS Linux-based board support package (with VAPS XT as the recommended tool) or as a collaborative effort with the company's engineering team.

The C-COM 7GX is sealed to IP6K5 specifications for both front and rear. Designed to withstand harsh conditions typical of off-road environments, the display meets the SAE and ISO requirements for vehicular instrumentation.

Click here for a high-res image of the C-COM 7GX.
About Vehicular Instrumentation Systems

Headquartered in Grand Junction, CO, VIS is a unit of AMETEK Instrumentation and Specialty Controls, a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion. More information is available at www.ametekvis.com.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 17:20:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK, INC.
01:21pAMETEK : VIS Launches New C-COM 7GX-100 Display
PU
10/10AMETEK : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Confe..
PR
10/07AMETEK : Programmable Power Adds 18kVA Unit to Asterion Line of AC Power Sources
PU
09/30AMETEK : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
09/30AMETEK INC/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27AMETEK, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/25AMETEK, INC. : Report
CO
09/16AMETEK, INC. : Report
CO
09/13AMETEK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/10AMETEK : Creaform Adds ACADEMIA 50 3D scanner to its Educational Solution Suite
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 200 M
EBIT 2019 1 168 M
Net income 2019 842 M
Debt 2019 1 614 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,19x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
Capitalization 20 174 M
Chart AMETEK, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMETEK, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 97,13  $
Last Close Price 88,35  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK, INC.30.50%20 174
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.46%74 949
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE36.94%49 788
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.90%42 227
NIDEC CORPORATION26.95%40 883
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.24%34 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group