Ellis Martin Report: Amex Exploration's Victor Cantore Discusses Recent High Grade Drill Results at the Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada.

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Victor Cantore, the President and CEO for AMEX Exploration (CVE:AMX)(OTCMKTS:AMXEF). AMEX Exploration is exploring its 100% owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec, Canada featuring super high-grade intersects.



AMEX, during their 2018/2019 drilling program has returned multiple super high grade gold intersects. Visible gold has been intersected in virtually every hole of the High Grade Zone exploration program. Listen to the latest interview for very recent high grade drill results.



To view the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99135/amx







Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





