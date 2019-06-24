Log in
AMEX EXPLORATION INC

(AMX)
VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: AMEX Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Super High Grade Gold in Quebec, Canada

06/24/2019 | 10:55pm EDT
Super High Grade Gold in Quebec, Canada

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Kelly Malcolm, the Vice President of Exploration for AMEX Exploration (CVE:AMX) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF). AMEX Exploration is exploring its 100% owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec, Canada featuring super high-grade intersects.

AMEX, during their 2018/2019 drilling program has returned multiple super high grade gold intersects. These include approximately 9.5 ounces per ton of gold over 1.35 meters, 20.5 ounces per ton of gold over 0.80 meters and 7.6 ounces per ton gold over .65 meters. Visible gold has been intersected in virtually every hole of the High Grade Zone exploration program.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/98368/AMEX



About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About Amex Exploration Inc:

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.



Source:

The Ellis Martin Report
Amex Exploration Inc



Contact:

Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: 514-866-8209
www.amexexploration.com
 
The Ellis Martin Report
T: +1-310-430-1388
E: martinreports@gmail.com
WWW: www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
