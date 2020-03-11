Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2019 Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Amsterdam, 11 March 2020 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") has published its 2019 Annual Report.

The 2019 Annual Report is available to investors and other interested parties via the AMG website (www.amg-nv.com). Hard copies of the 2019 Annual Report can be requested by contacting AMG via email at info@amg-nv.com.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.         +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
Vice President Investor Relations
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking”.  Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information.  When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements.  By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved.  These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.  AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL
01:00pAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2019 Annual Report
GL
02/26AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 20..
GL
02/26AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V : Slide show results
CO
02/26AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V : Annual results
CO
02/19AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V : Schedule for Full Year and Fourth Quarter..
AQ
02/14AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/12AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/11AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/03AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/22AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 227 M
EBIT 2020 85,7 M
Net income 2020 48,3 M
Debt 2020 373 M
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 529 M
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,20  $
Last Close Price 18,60  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 89,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer
Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.-24.66%530
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-2.36%47 205
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-17.04%27 243
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-31.40%13 059
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.4.83%12 144
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.57%6 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group