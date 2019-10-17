Log in
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Subsidiary AMG Vanadium Honored with Award for Environmental Stewardship from Marathon Petroleum

10/17/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Amsterdam, 17 October 2019 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") today announced its subsidiary, AMG Vanadium, has been awarded the 2018 Environmental Stewardship Award from Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) for extraordinary environmental stewardship and business performance.

The Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes significant efforts in minimizing the environmental impact or delivering ways to reduce the footprint of Marathon Petroleum’s operations.

MPC’s fourth annual Supplier Recognition Awards ceremony was held recently in San Antonio, Texas.  At the event, Marathon Petroleum recognized its top suppliers from among more than 15,000 suppliers with which it does business.

AMG Vanadium, a recycling partner of resid spent catalyst from MPC’s Galveston Bay refinery, was among a small group of suppliers to receive special recognition for extraordinary performance in the area of environmental stewardship.  

Hoy E. Frakes, Jr., President of AMG Vanadium said, “AMG greatly values its partnership with Marathon Petroleum, and we’re honored to be recognized by a company whose environmental values and commitment to stewardship are so closely aligned with those of AMG.”   

Marathon Petroleum operates the nation's largest refining system and is one of the largest midstream operators in North America with a nationwide retail and marketing business.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.         +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
Vice President Investor Relations
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking”.  Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information.  When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements.  By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved.  These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.  AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

