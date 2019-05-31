Log in
Amgen : BiTE® Platform Chalk Art at ASCO Will Raise Money for Science Education Programs in Chicago

05/31/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

During this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Amgen Oncology will uniquely highlight how advanced science can make a difference in cancer care and in the community. Through a collaboration with two local Chicago artists, Nate Baranowski and Shaun Hays, live chalk art activations will showcase our innovative BiTE® immuno-oncologyplatform and how thistechnology is designed to help in the fight against cancer.

The two chalk artists will work over the course of the weekend, specifically at the Field Museum Park Bridge Underpass, at the Plaza in front of the Shedd Aquarium and within Amgen Oncology's exhibit booth at the ASCO annual meeting. The chalk art will highlight how BiTE® immuno-oncologytechnology is designed to engage patients' own T cells with the potential to target any tumor-specific antigen, activating the cytotoxic potential of T cells to help eliminate detectable cancer cells.

Additionally, we're using these live art activitations as a way to engage with the community, by pledging support to science education in local Chicago public schools. For every photo or social post of the artwork using #BiTEtheEngager, Amgen will contribute to a science education classroom project on DonorsChoose.org, up to a guaranteed maximum of $20,000.

DonorsChoose.org is a nonprofit organization which helps facilitate donations directly to public school classrooms in need of supplies and/or resources. Since its inception in 2000, DonorsChoose.org has helped over 1.4 million projects secure funding, helping more than 33 million students nationwide.

Follow our Twitter handle, @AmgenOncology, to learn more about BiTE® technology, and to learn how you can get involved to help us support Chicago public school classrooms and ongoing science education.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 22:53:00 UTC
