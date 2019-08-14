Log in
AMGEN

AMGEN

(AMGN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/14 04:00:00 pm
198.87 USD   -2.83%
AMGEN : Board of Directors Tours Company Labs in San Francisco
PU
04:12pAMGEN : Foundation Honors David Baltimore With Gift to Caltech
PU
08/14AMGEN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Amgen : Board of Directors Tours Company Labs in San Francisco

0
08/14/2019

From the moment our Board of Directors entered the Amgen labs in South San Francisco, affectionately known as the 'Birthplace of Biotech,' you could see their collective enthusiasm for the science and the possibility it holds for patients.

The Amgen South San Francisco facility is home to researchers pushing the boundaries of science in order to pursue transformative new treatments for serious illnesses like cancer, heart disease and metabolic disease. Flavius Martin, Vice President, Oncology and Inflammation Discovery Research, and other R&D leaders hosted the visit, giving the Board an update on Amgen's R&D progress.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 22:16:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 840 M
EBIT 2019 10 930 M
Net income 2019 7 711 M
Debt 2019 2 336 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,51x
EV / Sales2020 5,30x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 208,27  $
Last Close Price 198,87  $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Frank C. Herringer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN5.71%123 610
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.23%352 117
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.70%240 927
ROCHE HOLDING13.78%240 927
MERCK AND COMPANY12.66%220 397
NOVARTIS19.30%208 674
