Amgen : Board of Directors Tours Company Labs in San Francisco

From the moment our Board of Directors entered the Amgen labs in South San Francisco, affectionately known as the 'Birthplace of Biotech,' you could see their collective enthusiasm for the science and the possibility it holds for patients.

The Amgen South San Francisco facility is home to researchers pushing the boundaries of science in order to pursue transformative new treatments for serious illnesses like cancer, heart disease and metabolic disease. Flavius Martin, Vice President, Oncology and Inflammation Discovery Research, and other R&D leaders hosted the visit, giving the Board an update on Amgen's R&D progress.