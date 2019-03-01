Amgen : Chief Compliance Officer Cynthia M. Patton Named to Black Enterprise's “Most Powerful Women in Corporate America” List

Black Enterprise, the premier business, investing and wealth-building resource for African Americans, selected Cynthia M. Patton, Amgen's senior vice president and chief compliance officer, for inclusion in the 2019 Black Enterprise 'Most Powerful Women in Corporate America' feature.

Black Enterprise noted that the women on this list have succeeded by leading with performance, deeply understanding their company culture, deftly navigating the corporate landscape and-above all-wisely wielding their power to determine their own destiny.

'I'm thrilled to be included on the 2019 Black Enterprise's Most Powerful Women list,' said Patton. 'Amgen is a special place to work with a powerful mission. I'm proud to serve as the executive sponsor for both our Women and African American Employee Resource Groups. Amgen is passionate about serving patients by developing and delivering innovative therapies to address unmet medical needs for patients worldwide. I strongly believe in Amgen's mission and appreciate being recognized on this influential list.'

