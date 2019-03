Amgen : Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference Presentation

DAVID MELINE

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

MARCH 12, 2019

WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER IMPORTANT MEDICINES TO PATIENTS AND DRIVE LONG-TERM GROWTH

• We met and exceeded each of our 2018 financial commitments

• Our long-term growth will be driven by innovative and differentiated molecules and delivery systems, biosimilars and international expansion

• Our newer products such as Prolia®, Repatha®, KYPROLIS®, Aimovig® and biosimilars are delivering volume-driven growth

• We continue to engage with the Administration and Congress to reduce patient out-of-pocket costs

• Our R&D organization is delivering differentiated, first-in-class programs

• Our strong balance sheet and sustained cash flows position us to provide attractive returns to our shareholders

WE ARE ADVANCING MANY FIRST-IN-CLASS, HIGH-POTENTIAL MOLECULES

Solid Tumors • BiTE® molecules targeting - Multiple myeloma(MM) - Glioblastoma

- Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) - Prostate cancer

- Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) - Gastric cancer • CD38 bispecific Ab (XmAb®) for MM

- Small cell lung cancer • FLT3 CAR T for AML

• MCL-1 small molecules for MM, AML and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Hematologic Malignancies BiTE® molecules targeting • • Bispecific Ab (XmAb®) for prostate cancer • DLL3 CAR T for small cell lung cancer • KRAS G12C small molecule

BiTE® = bispecific T-cell engager; Ab = antibody; FLT3 = fms-like tyrosine kinase 3; CAR T = chimeric antigen receptor enhanced T cells; MCL-1 = myeloid cell leukemia-1; DLL3 = delta-like 3

ADDITIONAL INNOVATIVE R&D PIPELINE HIGHLIGHTS

Cardiovascular • Repatha® approved in China to reduce risk of MI, stroke and coronary revascularization for adults with atherosclerotic CVD

• Omecamtiv mecarbil: myosin activator in Phase 3 for heart failure

• AMG 890: lipoprotein(a) siRNA in Phase 1 Inflammation • Tezepelumab: TSLP antibody in Phase 3 for severe asthma

• AMG 592: IL-2 mutein in Phase 1/2 for various inflammatory diseases* Bone • EVENITY™ approved in Japan for the treatment of osteoporosis in men and postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture

• FDA Advisory Committee voted in favor of approving EVENITY™ for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture

*Rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus and graft-versus-host disease; MI = myocardial infarction; CVD = cardiovascular disease; siRNA = short interfering ribonucleic acid; TSLP = thymic stromal lymphopoietin; IL-2 = interleukin-2 TezepelumabisbeingdevelopedincollaborationwithAstraZeneca;EVENITY™ tradenameisprovisionallyapprovedforusebytheFDAandtheEMA;EVENITY™isbeingdevelopedincollaborationwithUCBglobally,aswellasourjoint venture partner Astellas in Japan