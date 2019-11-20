Log in
AMGEN

AMGEN

(AMGN)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen : Lands on the JUST 100 List of America's Top Corporate Citizens

0
11/20/2019 | 08:56pm EST

Amgen was recently named among America's top corporate citizens on the JUST 100 index for 2020. The latest JUST 100 rankings were published on Nov. 10, 2019, by Forbes and JUST Capital, a non-profit that ranks companies on issues that Americans care about.

To create the JUST 100, Just Capital surveyed 95,000 Americans to determine what they consider to be the most important aspects of business behavior. Just Capital then evaluated 368,000 data points on 922 of the largest publicly traded companies, evaluating them on how well they serve workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders.

This year, survey respondents ranked worker treatment as the leading issue. It's an area in which Amgen scored above average, thanks to its commitments to fair pay and safety in the workplace, along with great benefits packages and support for work-life balance.

'We're honored that Amgen was recognized by JUST 100,' said Eduardo Cetlin, executive director, Corporate Philanthropy and Responsibility at Amgen. 'Serving patients is Amgen's core mission, which extends beyond our medicines, and includes supporting our staff, caring for the environment, and being a responsible member of our communities around the world.'

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:55:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 027 M
EBIT 2019 11 033 M
Net income 2019 7 888 M
Debt 2019 13 026 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,38x
EV / Sales2020 5,86x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 224,43  $
Last Close Price 225,51  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN15.84%133 394
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.48%354 829
ROCHE HOLDING AG24.03%260 464
MERCK AND COMPANY10.78%215 518
PFIZER-13.72%208 415
NOVARTIS20.08%204 021
