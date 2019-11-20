Amgen : Lands on the JUST 100 List of America's Top Corporate Citizens

Amgen was recently named among America's top corporate citizens on the JUST 100 index for 2020. The latest JUST 100 rankings were published on Nov. 10, 2019, by Forbes and JUST Capital, a non-profit that ranks companies on issues that Americans care about.

To create the JUST 100, Just Capital surveyed 95,000 Americans to determine what they consider to be the most important aspects of business behavior. Just Capital then evaluated 368,000 data points on 922 of the largest publicly traded companies, evaluating them on how well they serve workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders.

This year, survey respondents ranked worker treatment as the leading issue. It's an area in which Amgen scored above average, thanks to its commitments to fair pay and safety in the workplace, along with great benefits packages and support for work-life balance.

'We're honored that Amgen was recognized by JUST 100,' said Eduardo Cetlin, executive director, Corporate Philanthropy and Responsibility at Amgen. 'Serving patients is Amgen's core mission, which extends beyond our medicines, and includes supporting our staff, caring for the environment, and being a responsible member of our communities around the world.'