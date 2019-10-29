Log in
AMGEN

AMGEN

(AMGN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/29 05:00:20 pm
213.345 USD   +4.07%
04:34pAMGEN : Posts Stronger-than-Expected 3Q Results -- Earnings Review
DJ
04:13pAMGEN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pAMGEN : third-quarter revenue falls 3%, biosimilar sales rise
RE
Amgen : Posts Stronger-than-Expected 3Q Results -- Earnings Review

0
10/29/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Amgen reported third-quarter results on Tuesday and raised annual financial targets. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 6% to $1.97 billion, or $3.27 a share. On an adjusted basis, profit fell to $3.66 a share from $3.69 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $3.19 a share and $3.53 a share as adjusted.

REVENUE: Total revenue fell 2.8% to $5.74 billion, compared with the consensus of $5.63 billion.

OUTLOOK: Amgen now expects $12.50 to $12.80 a share in profit, or $14.20 to $14.45 a share as adjusted, on $22.8 billion to $23 billion in revenue. Previously, it projected $12.10 to $12.71 a share, or $13.75 to $14.30 a share on an adjusted basis, and $22.4 billion to $22.9 billion in revenue. In 2018, it reported $12.62 a share, or $14.40 a share as adjusted, on $23.75 billion in revenue.

OTEZLA: The outlook doesn't include any potential impact from psoriasis medicine Otezla (apremilast), which Amgen agreed to buy from Celgene in a roughly $13.4 billion deal that is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter.

REPATHA: Sales of the cholesterol drug rose 40% in the latest period. Starting next year, Repatha (evolocumab) will list for $5,850 a year, about 60% lower than current price, to make the medicine more affordable to patients and kick-start sales.

ENBREL: Sales of Amgen's top-selling drug Enbrel (etanercept), which is at the center of a legal challenge that has kept competitors' biosimilar offerings at bay, rose 6% to $1.37 billion in the latest period. Analysts projected $1.26 billion in sales.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 1.94% 208.99 Delayed Quote.5.31%
CELGENE CORPORATION 0.57% 106.3 Delayed Quote.64.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 867 M
EBIT 2019 10 960 M
Net income 2019 7 825 M
Debt 2019 2 613 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,49x
EV / Sales2020 5,20x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 217,09  $
Last Close Price 205,01  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN5.31%122 945
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.10%340 927
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.01%253 048
MERCK AND COMPANY7.58%210 463
PFIZER-14.59%206 197
NOVARTIS16.97%197 613
