AMGEN (AMGN)
Amgen : Resolution Announced for Ongoing Dispute Over Teva's Generic Cinacalcet Product

01/03/2019 | 01:54am CET

Amgen announced today that it has resolved its ongoing dispute with Teva (and its affiliates Watson and Barr) over Teva's generic cinacalcet product. Amgen and Teva have been involved in patent infringement litigation, and Teva recently received approval for its generic product in the United States and launched the product. By virtue of the settlement, the litigation between the parties will be ended and Teva has agreed to stop selling its generic product until its license date in mid-year 2021 or sooner depending on certain occurrences. Teva has agreed to pay Amgen an undisclosed amount as part of the settlement. That amount and other terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Amgen remains committed to supplying all the needs of patients in the United States with Sensipar®. Although most generic companies have settled the patent litigation, Amgen will continue to pursue its claims against the few remaining companies which have not settled.

Amgen Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 00:53:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 368 M
EBIT 2018 11 684 M
Net income 2018 8 564 M
Finance 2018 2 166 M
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 15,38
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
EV / Sales 2018 5,22x
EV / Sales 2019 5,09x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 205 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Frank C. Herringer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN11.94%124 047
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.64%346 109
PFIZER0.00%253 170
NOVARTIS0.00%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%212 872
MERCK AND COMPANY0.00%198 695
