Amgen Says Delaware Jury Upholds Co's Patents On Repatha

02/25/2019 | 06:08pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

A Delaware jury delivered a verdict upholding two of Amgen patents related to PCSK9 antibodies, the company said Monday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi had contended that Amgen's patent claims to the antibodies was overly broad, and the companies said they will file post-motion decisions and, if necessary, appeal the decision.

"Today's decision protects intellectual property which is essential to innovators who are bringing forward new medicines for patients with serious diseases," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "We are thankful that the jury weighed the evidence carefully and recognized the validity of Amgen's patents."

Amgen also said the European Patent Office and the Japanese Patent Office rejected challenges to the validity of Amgen's patents brought by the two companies.

"We are disappointed in today's verdict," said Karen Linehan, executive vice president and general counsel, Sanofi. "It is our longstanding belief that all of Amgen's asserted U.S. patent claims are invalid and we believe the law and the facts support our positions."

Regeneron and Sanofi said they plan to file post-trial motions over the next few months, in an effort to overturn the verdict and request a new trial. The two companies also said if necessary they will file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 1.23% 189.81 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -0.51% 420.38 Delayed Quote.13.12%
SANOFI 0.23% 72.74 Real-time Quote.-4.08%
SANOFI -0.28% 72.54 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 796 M
EBIT 2019 11 016 M
Net income 2019 7 710 M
Finance 2019 4 441 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 15,29
P/E ratio 2020 13,93
EV / Sales 2019 4,92x
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 204 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Frank C. Herringer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN-3.68%116 677
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%363 785
PFIZER-1.58%249 168
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.89%238 335
NOVARTIS8.12%231 565
MERCK AND COMPANY5.71%210 032
