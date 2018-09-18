Log in
News Summary
OFFRE

Amgen : Scholars Help Build Communities

0
09/18/2018

Through a 12-year, $50 million commitment from the Amgen Foundation, the Amgen Scholars Program makes it possible for young scientists across the globe to engage in cutting-edge research experiences and learn more about biotechnology and drug discovery. Since 2006, the Amgen Scholars Program has provided these engaging hands-on opportunities for nearly 4,000 undergraduates from across the globe. The positive impact of the Amgen Scholars Program extends beyond these individual students to the communities in which they live and work. This video provides a few examples of how the Amgen Scholars Program is positively impacting communities around the world.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 17:42:06 UTC
