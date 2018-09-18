Amgen : Scholars Help Build Communities

Through a 12-year, $50 million commitment from the Amgen Foundation, the Amgen Scholars Program makes it possible for young scientists across the globe to engage in cutting-edge research experiences and learn more about biotechnology and drug discovery. Since 2006, the Amgen Scholars Program has provided these engaging hands-on opportunities for nearly 4,000 undergraduates from across the globe. The positive impact of the Amgen Scholars Program extends beyond these individual students to the communities in which they live and work. This video provides a few examples of how the Amgen Scholars Program is positively impacting communities around the world.