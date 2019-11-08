Log in
AMGEN

AMGEN

(AMGN)
News 
News

Amgen : Staff Shine Bright at "Light the Night"

0
11/08/2019 | 08:10pm EST

Every year, thousands of Amgen staff around the world donate their time, money and resources to support organizations that fight serious diseases. This fall, hundreds of Amgen staff came out in support of 'Light the Night,' an annual series of events across the U.S. to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's mission to combat blood cancer and all other forms of cancer.

It's an event with a powerful message: Remember those lost with a yellow lantern, support those in need with a red lantern and celebrate the survivors in the fight against cancer with a white lantern.

To join a walk near you or to see how you can help, click here https://www.lightthenight.org/search-events

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 01:09:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 037 M
EBIT 2019 11 043 M
Net income 2019 7 888 M
Debt 2019 4 642 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,78x
EV / Sales2020 5,55x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 222,45  $
Last Close Price 216,40  $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN11.16%128 581
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.06%344 670
ROCHE HOLDING AG20.79%254 722
MERCK AND COMPANY8.95%211 953
PFIZER-13.84%208 023
NOVARTIS16.50%198 320
