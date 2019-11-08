Amgen : Staff Shine Bright at “Light the Night”

Every year, thousands of Amgen staff around the world donate their time, money and resources to support organizations that fight serious diseases. This fall, hundreds of Amgen staff came out in support of 'Light the Night,' an annual series of events across the U.S. to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's mission to combat blood cancer and all other forms of cancer.

It's an event with a powerful message: Remember those lost with a yellow lantern, support those in need with a red lantern and celebrate the survivors in the fight against cancer with a white lantern.

To join a walk near you or to see how you can help, click here https://www.lightthenight.org/search-events