Amgen : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
09/04/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
SUGAR RONALD D
AMGEN INC [ AMGN ]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
Officer (give title
Other (specify
09/04/2019
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
ONE AMGEN CENTER DRIVE
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
(Street)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
THOUSAND
CA
91320-1799
Form filed by More than One Reporting
OAKS
Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
and 5)
Beneficially
(D) or
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned
Indirect (I)
Ownership
Following
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Reported
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock
09/04/2019
M
2,000
A
$54.71
16,336
D
Common Stock
09/04/2019
S
2,000
(1)
D
$206.7
14,336
(2)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5.
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Number
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
of
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Derivative
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Securities
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
Acquired
Security (Instr. 3
Following
(I) (Instr.
(A) or
and 4)
Reported
4)
Disposed
Transaction(s)
of (D)
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 3,
4 and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Nqso
Common
2,000
(Right to
$54.71
09/04/2019
M
2,000
08/03/2011
08/03/2020
$
0
4,000
D
Buy)
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
The transaction was made pursuant to a previously adopted plan complying with Rule 10b5-1.
These shares include 1,519 Dividend Equivalents (DEs) granted pursuant to the Director Program and subject to a qualifying dividend reinvestment plan. DEs are credited on the director's vested but deferred RSUs and are paid out in shares of the Company's common stock on a one-to-one basis along with a cash payment for any remaining fractional share amount.
/s/ Ronald D. Sugar
09/04/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Amgen Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:16:04 UTC
