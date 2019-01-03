Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen    AMGN

AMGEN (AMGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen : Teva, Amgen end dispute over generic Cinacalcet HCl tablets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 03:33am CET
Workers of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stand at the entrance to their facility in Ashdod, Israel

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Thursday it will pay an undisclosed amount to settle an ongoing dispute with Amgen Inc over its generic Cinacalcet HCl product.

The Israel-based drugmaker has also agreed to stop selling the generic product until its license date in mid-
year 2021, or earlier under certain circumstances https://reut.rs/2BUnEad.

Teva said it recently received approval for the generic product and launched it in the United States.

Cinacalcet hydrochloride is approved for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis and for the treatment of higher levels of calcium in adults with parathyroid carcinoma.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN -1.42% 191.9 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMGEN
03:33aAMGEN : Teva, Amgen end dispute over generic Cinacalcet HCl tablets
RE
01:54aAMGEN : Resolution Announced for Ongoing Dispute Over Teva's Generic Cinacalcet ..
PU
2018AMGEN : TCR2 Therapeutics Files for IPO
DJ
2018Partial shutdown could see 41% of FDA staff furloughed
AQ
2018FDA could furlough 40% of employees, slow drug reviews under partial shutdown
AQ
2018Biotech swoon adds to Nasdaq's pain as bear market looms ever closer
RE
2018AMGEN : UC Davis Health partners with Amgen to understand patient decisions, dri..
AQ
2018GLOBALDATA : For Amgens infliximab biosimilar to succeed, a sound strategy is ne..
AQ
2018EXCLUSIVE : Big Pharma returning to U.S. price hikes in January after pause
RE
2018AMGEN : Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application For Nplate
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 368 M
EBIT 2018 11 684 M
Net income 2018 8 564 M
Finance 2018 2 166 M
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 15,38
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
EV / Sales 2018 5,22x
EV / Sales 2019 5,09x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 205 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Frank C. Herringer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN-1.42%124 047
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.64%346 109
PFIZER0.00%253 170
NOVARTIS0.00%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%212 872
MERCK AND COMPANY0.00%198 695
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.