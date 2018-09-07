Log in
AMGEN (AMGN)
Amgen : The Fortunes of Philanthropy

09/07/2018 | 06:37am CEST

A new philanthropic strategy is emerging among 'purpose-driven companies' like Amgen according to sponsored content pieces published in Fortune Magazine -one that transcends conventional monetary donations and infuses a company's mission into its corporate social responsibility.

The stories, one in print and the other digital, cites the Amgen Foundation's commitment to science education outreach 'that helps advance the future of science and innovation.'

'The more we can empower students of all backgrounds with critical thinking and basic science skills, the better off we will be as a society,' says Cynthia M. Patton, chairman of the Amgen Foundation and chief compliance officer at Amgen.

Initiatives like the Amgen Scholars Program and the recently unveiled LabXchange, a partnership with Harvard University that will offer digital instruction and virtual lab experiences to high school and college students, are featured. The story posits that 'the movement is more than just a desire to improve society,' but also contributes to a company's positive growth.

'Supporting efforts to encourage and teach future scientists-and citizens-is a way of ensuring that the kind of innovative work done by Amgen scientists can continue in the future,' notes David Reese, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen and member of the Amgen Foundation board of directors.

Read the full digital article, or download the print article.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 04:36:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 117 M
EBIT 2018 11 576 M
Net income 2018 8 745 M
Finance 2018 3 583 M
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 15,40
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
EV / Sales 2018 5,38x
EV / Sales 2019 5,27x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 204 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Frank C. Herringer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN12.79%127 338
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.04%358 738
PFIZER15.35%242 515
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.57%214 575
NOVARTIS-3.57%212 346
MERCK AND COMPANY23.30%180 715
