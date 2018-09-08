Amgen : Walking Towards a Cure for Blood Cancers

Approximately every three minutes in the U.S., one person is diagnosed with a blood cancer, and more than 174,200 people in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2018 alone.1

This September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, an important time to continue showing support for those impacted by multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and other blood cancers.

One way we are showing our support is by participating in Light The Night, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) annual series of walks throughout the country. Light The Night walks bring communities together to raise awareness and funding for research, in hopes of one day finding cures for blood cancers. LLS, which helps people with blood cancer before, during and after their treatment, holds these walks to honor or remember those touched by cancer and provide support for those battling cancer.

Amgen is proud to return as a National Luminary Sponsor of Light The Night for the third straight year and we are encouraging our employees and others to participate in one of the 200 walks that will be taking place across the country.

Here are a few ways you can get involved:

Join your community : Find a local Light The Night walk near you and raise awareness for blood cancer within your community. Click here to find your walk.

: Find a local Light The Night walk near you and raise awareness for blood cancer within your community. Click here to find your walk. Take the lead: Create your own fundraising team and inspire your friends and family to join in the fight against blood cancers. Click here to get started.

