Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen    AMGN

AMGEN (AMGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amgen : Walking Towards a Cure for Blood Cancers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Approximately every three minutes in the U.S., one person is diagnosed with a blood cancer, and more than 174,200 people in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2018 alone.1

This September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, an important time to continue showing support for those impacted by multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and other blood cancers.

One way we are showing our support is by participating in Light The Night, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) annual series of walks throughout the country. Light The Night walks bring communities together to raise awareness and funding for research, in hopes of one day finding cures for blood cancers. LLS, which helps people with blood cancer before, during and after their treatment, holds these walks to honor or remember those touched by cancer and provide support for those battling cancer.

Amgen is proud to return as a National Luminary Sponsor of Light The Night for the third straight year and we are encouraging our employees and others to participate in one of the 200 walks that will be taking place across the country.

Here are a few ways you can get involved:

  • Join your community: Find a local Light The Night walk near you and raise awareness for blood cancer within your community. Click here to find your walk.
  • Take the lead: Create your own fundraising team and inspire your friends and family to join in the fight against blood cancers. Click here to get started.

Follow our Twitter handle, @AmgenOncology, to learn more about how we are committed to patients and caregivers impacted by these aggressive and complex diseases.

  1. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Facts and Statistics. 2016. Available at: http://www.lls.org/facts-and-statistics/facts-and-statistics-overview. Accessed: August 10, 2018.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMGEN
12:02aAMGEN : Walking Towards a Cure for Blood Cancers
PU
09/07AMGEN : To Present At The Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
PR
09/07AstraZeneca gets FDA breakthrough therapy label for asthma treatment
RE
09/07AstraZeneca, Amgen Drug Given Green Light for Expedited Review by U.S. FDA
DJ
09/07ASTRAZENECA : Tezepelumab granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by US FDA
AQ
09/07AMGEN : The Fortunes of Philanthropy
PU
09/06AMGEN : Submits Supplemental New Drug Application For KYPROLIS® carfilzomib Once..
AQ
09/06AMGEN : European Commission Approves BLINCYTO® blinatumomab For Use In Pediatric..
AQ
09/06AMGEN : Market for Psoriasis Drugs Will Reach $11.4bn in 2020, According to New ..
AQ
09/06Seidenberg, Harper launch Westlake with $320M inaugural fund
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07Arrowhead's Data Proves That It Can Be A Big Contender In The Hepatitis B Spa.. 
09/07Buy United Parcel Service - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/6/18) 
09/07Tezepelumab granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of pat.. 
09/06Biotechs and biopharmas in the red 
09/06Principia Biopharma Readies $75 Million IPO Plans 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 117 M
EBIT 2018 11 576 M
Net income 2018 8 745 M
Finance 2018 3 583 M
Yield 2018 2,65%
P/E ratio 2018 15,28
P/E ratio 2019 14,76
EV / Sales 2018 5,34x
EV / Sales 2019 5,22x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 204 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Frank C. Herringer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN12.79%126 962
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.04%367 189
PFIZER15.54%244 919
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.54%209 407
NOVARTIS-4.51%206 528
MERCK AND COMPANY23.30%184 518
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.