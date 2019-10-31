Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen    AMGN

AMGEN

(AMGN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/31 04:40:45 pm
213.085 USD   +1.05%
07:09pAMGEN : BeiGene ADSs Up 23% on Amgen Deal
DJ
06:37pAmgen takes 20.5% stake in BeiGene to sell cancer drugs in China
RE
05:56pAMGEN : to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen takes 20.5% stake in BeiGene to sell cancer drugs in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Thursday it will take a 20.5% stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal to expand the California-based biotechnology company's presence in China, the world's second largest pharmaceutical market.

Amgen said it will pay around $2.7 billion in cash, or $174.85 per BeiGene American depository share, for the stake in BeiGene, which will commercialize three Amgen cancer drugs in China. The two companies will also collaborate on development of Amgen's oncology pipeline.

"China is going to become a significant opportunity for new revenue," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in an emailed statement. "It makes a lot of sense to start building there early as Amgen has lots of products to commercialize there."

Shares of BeiGene, based in Beijing and Cambridge, Massachusetts, were up 25% at $173.10 in after hours trading, while Amgen's shares were flat at $213.25.

Amgen and BeiGene will share profits for at least five years on Xgeva, which prevents fractures caused by cancer that has spread to the bone, as well as blood cancer drugs Kyprolis and Blincyto.

Under the deal, two of those drugs will revert to Amgen - one after five years and one after seven years. BeiGene can retain one product and will receive royalties on sales in China for an additional five years on the other two.

"One of our key priorities over the past few years has been to build the business out globally," Amgen Chief Financial Officer David Meline told Reuters. "This is really the remaining piece of that puzzle."

He said the deal would modestly decrease Amgen's earnings in 2020.

Meteoric annual growth at a high double-digits percentage rate in the Chinese pharmaceutical market vaulted it into second place behind only the United States. Since 2013, that growth rate has slowed significantly and is projected to decline to growth of 3% to 6% through 2023, according to Iqvia, which tracks pharmaceutical sales and global industry trends.

Still, western drugmakers such as AstraZeneca Plc have profited from partnerships with local players in China, as well as from a recent softening in the country's regulatory environment for pharmaceutical firms.

'CLINICAL EXPERTISE'

BeiGene has a 700-person sales force and 600 employees in clinical development in China. The company sells in China drugs made by Celgene Corp, which is being acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

The Amgen deal calls for BeiGene to contribute up to $1.25 billion to help develop 20 experimental cancer drugs in Amgen's pipeline. BeiGene would be entitled to royalties on sales of these products outside of China, if approved, with the exception of AMG510, a promising drug under development for lung cancer and other solid tumor cancers.

"BeiGene's clinical expertise was a major component of the deal," Amgen research chief David Reese told Reuters. "They have clearly demonstrated that they can deliver on clinical trials to global standards."

For each pipeline drug approved in China, BeiGene will assume commercial rights in China for seven years, including for AMG510. After that period, BeiGene will retain rights to up to six of those products in China, excluding AMG510.

Earlier this year, Amgen began selling Xgeva and cholesterol-fighter Repatha in China. Both are available for cash-paying customers, and Amgen plans to seek their placement on the country's national reimbursement drug list, Chief Commercial Officer Murdo Gordon said.

Amgen said it plans to continue to commercialize its non-oncology product portfolio in China.

China last month expanded a pilot drug bulk-buying program, which was initiated last year, to the entire country in an attempt to negotiate lower prices from drug manufacturers.

Gordon acknowledged that inclusion on the program "usually has a price-lowering requirement."

As part of the collaboration, Amgen will nominate one person to serve on BeiGene's board.

The companies said the transaction has been approved by both boards and is expected to close in early 2020, subject to BeiGene shareholder approval.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Deena Beasley
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 1.12% 213.25 Delayed Quote.8.33%
ASTRAZENECA -1.04% 7501 Delayed Quote.29.07%
CELGENE CORPORATION 0.80% 108.03 Delayed Quote.67.22%
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. -0.91% 144.42 Delayed Quote.25.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMGEN
07:09pAMGEN : BeiGene ADSs Up 23% on Amgen Deal
DJ
06:37pAmgen takes 20.5% stake in BeiGene to sell cancer drugs in China
RE
05:56pAMGEN : to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene -- Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07pAMGEN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
04:53pAMGEN : to Buy Stake in Chinese Cancer-Drugmaker BeiGene
DJ
04:07pAMGEN : Enters Into Strategic Collaboration With BeiGene To Expand Oncology Pres..
PU
04:07pAMGEN : Announces Collaboration with BeiGene
PU
10/30AMGEN : The Discovery Of Amgen's Novel Investigational KRAS(G12C) Inhibitor AMG ..
PR
10/30AMGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 039 M
EBIT 2019 11 041 M
Net income 2019 7 917 M
Debt 2019 2 901 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,63x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 220,64  $
Last Close Price 213,25  $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN8.33%125 301
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.94%349 618
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.04%255 894
MERCK AND COMPANY12.84%220 756
PFIZER-11.84%212 835
NOVARTIS17.97%198 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group