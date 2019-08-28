Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen    AMGN

AMGEN

(AMGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. judge rules for Regeneron, Sanofi in Amgen cholesterol drug patent fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 09:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday set aside a jury verdict that found Amgen Inc patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha were valid, handing a victory to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, which sells a rival drug.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware was the latest reversal of fortune in a long-running lawsuit in which Amgen is seeking to stop French drugmaker Sanofi and U.S. biotech Regeneron from selling their drug Praluent.

Repatha and Praluent won U.S. approval about two weeks apart in July of 2016. Both drugs dramatically lower "bad" LDL cholesterol by blocking a protein known as PCSK9 that prevents LDL removal from the blood. The injected drugs were later shown to also cut the risk of heart attacks.

The judge, in setting aside the jury's verdict reached in February, said some patent claims by Amgen relating to antibodies targeting PCSK9 were invalid because they did not sufficiently disclose the Thousand Oaks, California-based company's claimed innovations.

"It has been our longstanding belief that all of Amgen's asserted U.S. PCSK9 patent claims are invalid, and we are pleased that today's decision reaffirms this," Sanofi and Regeneron said in a statement.

California-based Amgen said in a statement that it disagreed with aspects of the court’s decision and will seek review by the appellate court.

"Protecting intellectual property is critical to our business since it allows for our investment in the research and development of new medicines," Amgen said. "Consequently, we are disappointed with today's decision, and we look forward to presenting our case to uphold the jury's verdict."

Despite initial forecasts for multibillion-dollar sales, restrictions placed by insurers on use of the potent but expensive drugs have severely limited patient access and sales.

Repatha had worldwide sales of $152 million in the second quarter of 2019, while Regeneron reported Praluent sales of $73.7 million for the period.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Will Dunham and Bill Berkrot)

By Jan Wolfe

Stocks treated in this article : Sanofi, Amgen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 0.50% 207.52 Delayed Quote.6.60%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 2.21% 287.64 Delayed Quote.-22.99%
SANOFI -0.50% 77.48 Real-time Quote.2.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMGEN
09:46pU.S. judge rules for Regeneron, Sanofi in Amgen cholesterol drug patent fight
RE
04:24pUS Judge Mostly Sets Aside Jury Ruling on Repatha Patents -Reuters
DJ
04:19pU.S. Federal Judge Rules for Sanofi, Regeneron in Long-Running Patent Dispute..
DJ
08/27Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Agreement between Celgene and Amgen to Divest ..
AQ
08/27Amgen to Acquire Otezla for $13.4 Billion in Cash, or Approximately $11.2 Bil..
AQ
08/27Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
DJ
08/26Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity - Health Care Roundup
DJ
08/26Wall Street bounces as trade temperature cools
RE
08/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Books More Than 250-point Gain After Trump Says China Wa..
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 840 M
EBIT 2019 10 911 M
Net income 2019 7 713 M
Debt 2019 2 689 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,57x
EV / Sales2020 5,32x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart AMGEN
Duration : Period :
Amgen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 213,95  $
Last Close Price 207,52  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
David W. Meline CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Frank C. Herringer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN6.60%123 832
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.46%342 141
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.03%236 871
MERCK AND COMPANY11.92%218 963
NOVARTIS16.25%206 055
PFIZER-20.18%189 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group