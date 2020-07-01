Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
News Summary 


Amgen : Appeals Court Affirms Enbrel Patent Validity in Sandoz Dispute

07/01/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Amgen Inc. on Wednesday said a federal appeals court has upheld the validity of two patents related to Enbrel, turning away a challenge from a unit of Novartis AG that had hoped to launch a biosimilar to the blockbuster rheumatoid-arthritis drug.

Amgen said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that upheld the validity of the patents and resulted in an injunction prohibiting Novartis's Sandoz unit from launching an Enbrel biosimilar.

That injunction stands, Amgen said Wednesday.

Biosimilars are near-copies of biologic drugs, such as Enbrel, that are made from living cells and are analogous to generic copies of traditional pill-form medicines.

The Thousand Oaks, Calif., biotechnology company had sued Sandoz, claiming its biosimilar infringed on certain Enbrel patents, while Sandoz had argued that the patents were invalid.

Shares of Amgen were recently up 6% to $250.07 after hitting a 52-week high of $250.25 earlier in the session.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 6.64% 251.51 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
NOVARTIS AG 0.47% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-10.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 311 M - -
Net income 2020 7 302 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 23 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 251,85 $
Last Close Price 235,86 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.-2.16%138 744
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.59%370 503
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.57%294 833
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.98%195 189
NOVARTIS AG-10.32%191 738
PFIZER, INC.-16.54%181 643
