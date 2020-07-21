Log in
Amgen Inc.

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
Amgen : Foundation Expands Partnership with Khan Academy

07/21/2020

'We understand the pressures many people face during this unprecedented time and the ambiguity about what in-person learning will look like going forward. What's more, we know students and teachers of color are disproportionately impacted,' said Eduardo Cetlin, president of the Amgen Foundation. 'Khan Academy is playing an important role in helping address inequity in education during the pandemic through its free educational resources. We're proud to continue and expand our strong partnership and help keep students on track for success.'

The Amgen Foundation has renewed a $3 million grant to Khan Academy to support several key learning initiatives, including virtual biology lessons; partnerships with school districts facing budget shortfalls; and a collaboration with LabXchange, a new online science learning platform launched by Harvard and the Amgen Foundation earlier this year.

As the exclusive sponsor of Khan Academy's biology content, the Amgen Foundation has supported the development of Khan Academy's science lessons since 2015. Usage of these free biology lessons grew to more than two million monthly users across the country and around the world during the last school year.

While school districts are navigating how to re-open, they're facing unprecedented financial pressure. The Amgen Foundation is committed to strengthening communities where Amgen staff live and work and, to that end, part of its renewed funding supports two school districts in Southern California that are partners of Khan Academy. Both districts, Paramount Unified School District and Hueneme Elementary School District, serve primarily students of color and face looming budget shortfalls.

'The Amgen Foundation has demonstrated a deep commitment to science education for many years and we're honored by the renewed support,' said Khan Academy founder and CEO Sal Khan. 'The funding allows us to create new biology lessons that will enrich the classroom experience for students and teachers everywhere, while also providing important support to local school districts in a time of deep need.'

Learn more about the science resources available through Khan Academy by visiting khanacademy.org/science/biology.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 13:50:05 UTC
