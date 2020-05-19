Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/19 02:49:18 pm
230.77 USD   -1.04%
02:08pAMGEN : Q4 2019 Financial Results
PU
05/15AMGEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13AMGEN : Dancing and Kickboxing to Stay Fit Between Conference Calls
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen : Q4 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Amgen Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In millions, except per-share data) (Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

GAAP research and development expenses

$

4,116

$

3,737

$

3,562

$

3,840

$

4,070

Adjustments to research and development expenses:

Acquisition-related expenses (a)

(87)

(78)

(77)

(78)

(89)

Certain net charges pursuant to our restructuring initiative (b)

(2)

(2)

(3)

(7)

(64)

Total adjustments to research and development expenses

(89)

(80)

(80)

(85)

(153)

Non-GAAP research and development expenses

$

4,027

$

3,657

$

3,482

$

3,755

$

3,917

GAAP operating income

$

9,674

$

10,263

$

9,973

$

9,794

$

8,470

Adjustments to operating income:

Acquisition-related expenses (a)

1,438

1,557

1,594

1,510

1,377

Certain net charges pursuant to our restructuring and other cost savings initiatives (b)

45

12

88

37

114

Expense related to various legal proceedings

-

-

-

105

91

Other

-

25

3

-

-

Total adjustments to operating income

1,483

1,594

1,685

1,652

1,582

Non-GAAP operating income

$

11,157

$

11,857

$

11,658

$

11,446

$

10,052

GAAP operating income as a percentage of product sales

43.6%

45.5%

45.8%

44.7%

40.4%

Adjustments to operating income

6.6

7.1

7.7

7.6

7.6

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of product sales

50.2%

52.6%

53.5%

52.3%

48.0%

GAAP net income

$

7,842

$

8,394

$

1,979

$

7,722

$

6,939

Adjustments to net income:

Adjustments to operating expenses

1,483

1,594

1,685

1,652

1,582

Adjustments to other income (c)

-

(68)

-

-

-

Income tax effect of the above adjustments (d)

(329)

(362)

(538)

(525)

(496)

Other income tax adjustments (e)

32

15

6,120

(64)

(71)

Total adjustments to net income

1,186

1,179

7,267

1,063

1,015

Non-GAAP net income

$

9,028

$

9,573

$

9,246

$

8,785

$

7,954

Weighted-average shares for GAAP diluted EPS

609

665

735

754

766

Weighted-average shares for Non-GAAP diluted EPS

609

665

735

754

766

GAAP diluted EPS

$

12.88

$

12.62

$

2.69

$

10.24

$

9.06

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

14.82

$

14.40

$

12.58

$

11.65

$

10.38

  1. The adjustments related primarily to noncash amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations. For the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, the adjustments to operating income also included impairments of intangible assets acquired in business combinations.
  2. The adjustments related to headcount charges, such as severance, and to asset charges, such as asset impairments, accelerated depreciation and other charges related to the closure of our facilities.
  3. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the adjustment related to the net gain associated with the Kirin-Amgen share acquisition.
  4. The tax effect of the adjustments between our GAAP and non-GAAP results takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s). Generally, this results in a tax impact at the U.S. marginal tax rate for certain adjustments, including the majority of amortization of intangible assets, whereas the tax impact of other adjustments, including restructuring expense, depends on whether the amounts are deductible in the respective tax jurisdictions and the applicable tax rate(s) in those jurisdictions.
  5. The adjustments related to certain acquisition items and prior-period items excluded from GAAP earnings. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the adjustment related primarily to the impact of U.S. Corporate tax reform, including the repatriation tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the remeasurement of certain net deferred and other tax liabilities.

Amgen Proprietary - For Internal Use Only

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 18:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMGEN INC.
02:08pAMGEN : Q4 2019 Financial Results
PU
05/15AMGEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13AMGEN : Dancing and Kickboxing to Stay Fit Between Conference Calls
PU
05/13AMGEN : Showcases Oncology Pipeline At ASCO 2020
PR
05/12AMGEN : To Present At The Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Virtual Global Healthcar..
PR
05/12Lundbeck boosted by stockpiling, launches key drug remotely
RE
05/11AMGEN : Cytokinetics Shares Jump After FDA Fast Track Designation for Omecamtiv ..
DJ
05/08AMGEN : Cytokinetics Get Fast-Track Designation for Heart-Failure Treatment
DJ
05/08AMGEN : Comments On the Supreme Court of Japan Ruling On PCSK9 Patent Infringeme..
PU
05/06AMGEN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 316 M
EBIT 2020 11 986 M
Net income 2020 7 302 M
Debt 2020 23 293 M
Yield 2020 2,69%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,34x
EV / Sales2021 5,98x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 251,44 $
Last Close Price 233,19 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.-3.27%137 173
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.19%396 559
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.96%308 744
PFIZER, INC.-2.83%211 473
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.35%201 221
NOVARTIS AG-10.17%187 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group