Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen : Shares Up, Will Continue Phase 3 Heart Failure Trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 03:26pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Amgen Inc. shares rose 2% to $214.59 in afternoon trading.

Before the market open, Amgen, Cytokinetics Inc. and Servier said they would continue the GALACTIC-HF Phase 3 heart failure trial following a planned interim analysis. The companies said the Data Monitoring Committee recommended the Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure continue without changes.

Topline results are expected in the fourth quarter.

GALACTIC-HF completed enrollment of more than 8,200 patients in 35 countries who were either hospitalized at the time of enrollment for a primary reason of heart failure, or had a hospitalization or admission to an emergency room for heart failure within one year prior to screening.

Omecamtiv mecarbil is being developed by Amgen in collaboration with Cytokinetics, with funding and strategic support from Servier.

In 2006, Cytokinetics and Amgen entered into a strategic alliance for therapeutics for the potential treatment of heart failure.

Amgen holds an exclusive, world-wide license to omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds, subject to Cytokinetics' specified development and commercialization rights. Cytokinetics is eligible for pre-commercialization and commercialization milestone payments and royalties.

Cytokinetics shares were down 5.6% to $13.89 in afternoon trading.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 2.47% 215.23 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
CYTOKINETICS, INCORPORATED -4.21% 14.08 Delayed Quote.38.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMGEN INC.
03:26pAMGEN : Shares Up, Will Continue Phase 3 Heart Failure Trial
DJ
09:50aAMGEN : Cytokinetics to Continue Phase 3 Heart Failure Trial
DJ
02/21AMGEN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
02/21Pharmaceutical companies develop system to better track counterfeit drugs
RE
02/19AMGEN : Investor Insights Newsletter Q4 2019
PU
02/14AMGEN INC. : Slide show results
CO
02/14AMGEN INC. : Annual results
CO
02/13AMGEN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12AMGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/11AMGEN : How Two Female Staff Members Found a Career in Science
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 612 M
EBIT 2020 11 936 M
Net income 2020 7 180 M
Debt 2020 19 755 M
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,62x
EV / Sales2021 5,32x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 245,42  $
Last Close Price 210,38  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.-9.62%124 084
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.03%381 112
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.13%287 430
MERCK AND COMPANY-11.74%204 366
NOVARTIS-5.57%201 414
PFIZER-11.51%187 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group