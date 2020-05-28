Log in
Amgen : To Present At The Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/28/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.  David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, will be leading the presentation. Live audio of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Events Calendar on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Amgen's website for 90 days following the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential. 

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox, 805-447-1423 (media)
Trish Rowland, 805-447-5631 (media)
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (investors) 

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2020-virtual-healthcare-conference-301067373.html

SOURCE Amgen


© PRNewswire 2020
