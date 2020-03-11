Amgen : Update Regarding COVID-19

March 11, 2020

As the COVID-19 situation evolves globally, Amgen continues to provide an uninterrupted supply of medicines for patients around the world. We have taken action to support the health and well-being of our staff members and to activate our business continuity plans.

Staff and Community

The health and safety of our staff members remains a top priority.

Globally, Amgen has suspended international business travel through April 17.

We have suspended attendance at medical congresses, conferences and other large events through April 17.

We are supporting our staff, including those who are working from home, and are leveraging virtual meeting technology.

We have activated our business continuity plans to avoid or minimize business disruption and ensure the well-being of our staff.

Enhanced cleaning procedures and visitor screening are being implemented at all Amgen locations.

Patients

Individuals on Amgen medicines who have questions or concerns about their treatment plan should consult with their doctors.

If you have additional questions or concerns, contact us at 1-800-772-6436.

Patients can also review COVID-19 guidance from the World Health Organization or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Supply of Our Medicines

Amgen continues to provide an uninterrupted supply of medicines for patients around the world. Based on inventory levels, we do not anticipate a shortage of our medicines due to COVID-19 at this time.

We are monitoring our raw material inventory levels and taking additional measures to mitigate against interruption.

Clinical Trials

We have a vast amount of clinical work going on at investigational sites across the globe. We are monitoring this dynamic situation closely.

Impact to Our Business

We don't know the extent to which COVID-19 (coronavirus) will continue to spread and impact society.

At this stage, we cannot rule out future impact on our business including sales, manufacturing and clinical trials.