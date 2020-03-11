Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/11 04:00:00 pm
198.65 USD   -3.94%
03/11AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
03/06AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
03/05AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen : Update Regarding COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:39pm EDT
Amgen Update Regarding COVID-19

March 11, 2020

As the COVID-19 situation evolves globally, Amgen continues to provide an uninterrupted supply of medicines for patients around the world. We have taken action to support the health and well-being of our staff members and to activate our business continuity plans.

Staff and Community

  • The health and safety of our staff members remains a top priority.
  • Globally, Amgen has suspended international business travel through April 17.
  • We have suspended attendance at medical congresses, conferences and other large events through April 17.
  • We are supporting our staff, including those who are working from home, and are leveraging virtual meeting technology.
  • We have activated our business continuity plans to avoid or minimize business disruption and ensure the well-being of our staff.
  • Enhanced cleaning procedures and visitor screening are being implemented at all Amgen locations.

Patients

  • Individuals on Amgen medicines who have questions or concerns about their treatment plan should consult with their doctors.
  • If you have additional questions or concerns, contact us at 1-800-772-6436.
  • Patients can also review COVID-19 guidance from the World Health Organization or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Supply of Our Medicines

  • Amgen continues to provide an uninterrupted supply of medicines for patients around the world. Based on inventory levels, we do not anticipate a shortage of our medicines due to COVID-19 at this time.
  • We are monitoring our raw material inventory levels and taking additional measures to mitigate against interruption.

Clinical Trials

  • We have a vast amount of clinical work going on at investigational sites across the globe. We are monitoring this dynamic situation closely.

Impact to Our Business

  • Amgen continues to provide an uninterrupted supply of medicines for patients around the world.
  • We don't know the extent to which COVID-19 (coronavirus) will continue to spread and impact society.
  • At this stage, we cannot rule out future impact on our business including sales, manufacturing and clinical trials.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 03:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMGEN INC.
03/11AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
03/06AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
03/05AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
03/04AMGEN : Announces 2020 Second Quarter Dividend
PR
03/04AMGEN INC. : Dividends
CO
03/02AMGEN : to Present at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference
AQ
03/02KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Richard Paulson to its Board of Directors
AQ
02/27AMGEN : To Present At The Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
02/26AMGEN : Shares Up, Will Continue Phase 3 Heart Failure Trial
DJ
02/26AMGEN : Cytokinetics to Continue Phase 3 Heart Failure Trial
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 615 M
EBIT 2020 11 938 M
Net income 2020 7 180 M
Debt 2020 19 755 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,35x
EV / Sales2021 5,06x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 244,16  $
Last Close Price 198,65  $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.-14.22%121 972
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.64%373 182
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.30%269 721
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.82%208 025
PFIZER, INC.-15.16%191 893
NOVARTIS-15.89%187 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group