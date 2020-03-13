Log in
03/13 04:00:00 pm
Amgen : Update Regarding COVID-19

03/13/2020 | 08:02pm EDT
Amgen Update Regarding COVID-19

March 13, 2020

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our staff and their families safe, as well as to help the communities where we live and work reduce the number of people exposed to the virus. We are also committed to continuing to deliver an uninterrupted supply of our medicines for the patients who need them.

Staff and Community

  • Effective Monday, March 16, we are encouraging any staff member who is able to work from home to do so until further notice. This includes staff at our corporate headquarters in Thousand Oaks, CA. Our teams in Asia have been proactively modeling this behavior for many weeks and in some cases are now returning to work based on local conditions and guidance from local health officials.
  • In addition, we have made the decision to suspend all in-person meetings and interactions with the healthcare community and professionals in the U.S. until April 17. As of March 16, all U.S. field staff will work from home and move to a virtual interaction model.
  • Amgen has suspended international business travel and limited domestic travel within the U.S. through April 17.
  • We have suspended attendance at medical congresses, conferences and other large events through April 17.
  • Enhanced cleaning procedures and visitor screening are being implemented at all Amgen locations.
  • Free online learning programs supported by the Amgen Foundation are available to help students continue their science education during school closures, including LabXchange and Khan Academy's online learning website.

Patients

Supply of Our Medicines

  • Amgen continues to provide an uninterrupted supply of medicines for patients around the world. Based on inventory levels, we do not anticipate a shortage of our medicines due to COVID-19 at this time.
  • We are monitoring our raw material inventory levels and taking additional measures to mitigate against interruption.

Clinical Trials and R&D Efforts

  • We have a vast amount of clinical work going on at investigational sites across the globe. We are monitoring this dynamic situation closely.
  • While Amgen is not working on COVID-19 treatments or vaccines, our deCODE subsidiary is utilizing its expertise in human genetics and molecular biology to better understand how this coronavirus spreads and mutates. deCODE is based in Iceland and the relatively small and somewhat isolated nature of that country offers a unique opportunity to study how the virus moves from person to person and may impact different segments of the population.

Impact to Our Business

  • We activated our business continuity plans to avoid or minimize business disruption and ensure the well-being of our staff.
  • We don't know the extent to which COVID-19 (coronavirus) will continue to spread and impact society.
  • At this stage, we cannot rule out future impact on our business including sales, manufacturing and clinical trials.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 00:01:04 UTC
