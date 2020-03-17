Amgen : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media

March 17, 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our staff and their families safe, as well as to help the communities where we live and work reduce the number of people exposed to the virus. We are also committed to continuing to deliver an uninterrupted supply of our medicines for the patients who need them. If you are a patient, medical professional, employee, or member of the community, please see our COVID-19 Information Center page.

Staff and Community

Effective Monday, March 16, we are encouraging any staff member who is able to work from home to do so until further notice. This includes staff at our corporate headquarters in Thousand Oaks, CA. Our teams in Asia have been proactively modeling this behavior for many weeks and in some cases are now returning to work based on local conditions and guidance from local health officials.

In addition, we have made the decision to suspend all in-person meetings and interactions with the healthcare community and professionals in the U.S. until April 17. As of March 16, all U.S. field staff will work from home and move to a virtual interaction model.

Amgen has suspended international business travel and limited domestic travel within the U.S. through April 17.

We have suspended attendance at medical congresses, conferences and other large events through April 17.

Enhanced cleaning procedures and visitor screening are being implemented at all Amgen locations.

Free online learning programs supported by the Amgen Foundation are available to help students continue their science education during school closures, including LabXchange and Khan Academy's online learning website.

Supply of Our Medicines

Amgen continues to provide an uninterrupted supply of medicines for patients around the world. Based on inventory levels, we do not anticipate a shortage of our medicines due to COVID-19 at this time.

We are monitoring our raw material inventory levels and taking additional measures to mitigate against interruption.

Clinical Trials and R&D Efforts

We have a vast amount of clinical work going on at investigational sites across the globe. We are monitoring this dynamic situation closely.

Impact to Our Business

We activated our business continuity plans to avoid or minimize business disruption and ensure the well-being of our staff.

We don't know the extent to which COVID-19 (coronavirus) will continue to spread and impact society.

At this stage, we cannot rule out future impact on our business including sales, manufacturing and clinical trials.