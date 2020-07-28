Amgen : second-quarter revenue rises 6%, adjusted profit tops Street view

July 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported
second-quarter revenue rose 6% as higher sales of newer drugs,
including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset
declining sales of older medicines.
The biotechnology company also posted much
higher-than-expected adjusted profit, but acquisition-related
costs pushed net earnings lower.
Amgen said sales of drugs such as osteoporosis treatment
Prolia fell during the quarter as people, especially older women
who use the physician-administered drug, put off going to the
doctor due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sales rose for newer
products including Otezla and cholesterol drug Repatha.
Total revenue for the quarter of $6.2 billion was in line
with the average Wall Street estimate as compiled by Refinitiv.
Otezla, acquired from Celgene in November, had sales of
$561 million for the quarter, beating analyst expectations of
$540 million.
The psoriasis drug is being studied as a potential immune
system-modulating treatment in patients hospitalized with
COVID-19.
Amgen's net income for the quarter fell 17% from a year
earlier to $1.8 billion, driven primarily by costs associated
with the Otezla deal and accounting for losses at Chinese
partner BeiGene Ltd.
Adjusted earnings rose 4% to $2.52 billion, or $4.25 per
share. Wall Street analysts on average, expected $3.84 per
share.
For the full year, Amgen narrowed its outlook for adjusted
earnings per share to between $10.73 and $11.43 from its
previous range of $10.65 to $11.45. The company said it still
expects full-year revenue of $25 billion to $25.6 billion.
Amgen also expects key clinical data in the second half of
this year from trials of experimental drugs, including
tezepelumab in patients with severe asthma and heart failure
treatment omecamtiv mecarbil.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley
Editing by Bill Berkrot)