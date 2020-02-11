Amiad Water : receives Green Economy Mark

11 February 2020

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

('Amiad' or the 'Company')

Amiad awarded Green Economy Mark by London Stock Exchange

Amiad (AIM: AFS), a leading global producer of water treatment and filtration solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received the Green Economy Mark by the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy.

The Green Economy classification and Mark has been introduced by the LSE to identify companies and investment funds traded on the Main Market and AIM that derive at least 50% of their annual revenues from products and services that contribute to a greener, more sustainable economy. This includes activities relating to climate change mitigation and adaptation, water, resource extraction, pollution and sustainable agriculture, among others.

The recipients of the Green Economy Mark stand to benefit from becoming more visible and able to attract green or climate-aware investors and capital. Similarly, investors and other stakeholders focussed on the green economy can more easily identify and track businesses operating in this area.

Dori Ivzori, CEO of Amiad, said:'We are proud to be one of the first companies to be awarded the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark. For over 50 years, Amiad has been committed to developing filtration solutions that protect water applications. As a business, we are also passionate about adopting measures to make our own practices more sustainable. As a result, we welcome this new initiative and are pleased to see the increasing focus of the investment community on the environment and sustainability.'

Enquiries

Amiad Water Systems Ltd. Dori Ivzori, Chief Executive Officer Avishay Afriat, Chief Financial Officer +972 4 690 9500 Luther Pendragon Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Rachel So +44 20 7618 9100

About Amiad

Amiad Water Systems (AIM: AFS) is a leading global producer of automatic, self-cleaning water treatment and filtration products and systems. Through its engineering skills and ability to innovate, Amiad provides cost-effective 'green' solutions for the irrigation and industrial purposes. In these markets, its unique and high-quality products are being integrated into the core of systems for filtration and water treatment, micro irrigation and membrane protection, wastewater and potable water treatment, cooling systems and sea water filtration.

Headquartered in Israel, Amiad provides these solutions through ten subsidiaries and a comprehensive network of distributors to customers in more than 80 countries.